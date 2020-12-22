Catholic Varsity elevates 11 academics, harps on commitment

The authorities of Godfrey Okoye University (GOU), a Catholic university in Enugu, Enugu State, have elevated no fewer than 11 academics to professorial cadre.

According to the university, one of the 11 new professors, Prof. Innocent Ezechi, a Professor of History, was promoted posthumously, while the pioneer Rector of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Prof. Mark Chijioke, a Professor Emeritus, was among the 10 academics elevated to professorial rank of the university.

Chijioke, a Professor of Physics and Electrical/Electronics Engineering, after retirement was said to have taken up an appointment with the university in 2010 to develop the Physics and Electronics programme of the budding university before his final retirement in March 2018.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke, a Reverend Father, during their investiture ceremony, which took place at the Justice Cordelia Chukwurah Convocation Arena of the university, said that the “professorial status’ embodies both gamut of knowledge, history and new epistemic trends in their area of research and studies, and conferred on academics, who believe in the philosophy, mission and vision of Godfrey Okoye University.

He said: “The first two components of the definition apply to all professors. But, the third component is the unique identity of the professor of Godfrey Okoye University. Being ‘professor’ of another university, therefore, does not make one a professor of Godfrey Okoye University.

“To be a ‘professor’ or ‘the professor’ of Godfrey Okoye University, you must drink from the fountain of the third component of our professorial identity; the philosophy, mission and vision of this university.”

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, charged the new professors, particularly the nine fresh ones to guard the academic gown as a symbol of what they ought to be; “the Professor of Godfrey Okoye University.”

In his remarks, Prof. Chijioke expressed gratitude to the university management for their elevation, saying they are moved by the impressive performance, as well as the sterling achievements and success of the young faith-based university.

While responding on behalf of his colleagues, Prof. Marysylvia Nwachukwu expressed gratitude to God, the university and the Vice-Chancellor for the “merited elevation,” stressing that it was one thing for one to work assiduously in one’s field of learning, and it is another thing to be elevated.

