News

Catholics demand Lalong’s suspension from Catholic Church

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Some aggrieved Catholics, under the aegis of Concerned Catholics in Nigeria, have demanded the immediate suspension of the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong from the church over alleged blasphemy.

President of the group, Dr Ben Amodu, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, condemned Lalong’s reference to the Pope in his defence of his acceptance to serve as the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election.

While berating him for dragging the Holy Father into the country’s murky politics and the unsavoury rhetoric of the 2023 elections, he insisted the governor must tender an unreserved apology for the global embarrassment his ‘unguarded’ remarks caused the Pope and the entire Roman Catholic Church.

The religious body vowed that the Catholic Community in Nigeria would ensure the governor was made to make an atonement for his publicly “blasphemous statement” about the Pope and the Church.

He said: “We are alarmed that Governor Simon Lalong would elect to throw caution into the wind by dragging the revered Catholic Church into local politics in Nigeria for whatever it is worth.

“The reference to the Pope in his statement for accepting to serve as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council was made in poor taste and a puerile attempt to drag the Catholic Church into a matter that has no bearing with the Pope.

“It remains a shame that politicians would stop at nothing to win elections, even to the detriment of selling their birth rights for a plate of porridge, as in the case of Governor Lalong, who, after accepting to serve as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council, elected to justify his actions using the name of the Pope.

“We find it hard to believe that Governor Lalong would find it morally convenient to drag the Pope and the entire Catholic community into the APC politics of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is an act of aberrance in desperation to serve his paymasters hence the despicable statement by Governor Lalong in seeking the justification for his actions, which falls within his rights, but not to the detriment of the collective sensibilities of other Catholics in Nigeria and around the world.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PTAD battles N90bn unfunded pension liabilities

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has put the total amount of pension liabilities of 265 parastatals under its watch at over N90 billion. The unfunded liability is required to settle 92,000 pensioners of agencies of government. Of the amount ,pensioners of defunct Nigeria Telecommunications Limited/ MTEL with over 11,000 pensioners have the highest liability […]
News

UNICEF: Death of children in North-East regrettable

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed worry over the death of three children and injury of others in Ngala in Bornu State in the North- East geo-political zone of the country.   The Nigeria representative of UNICEF, Mr Peter Hawkins, said children were directly affected by the insurgency in the North- East geo-political […]
News

Buhari appoints CEO for NAN, other agencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executive officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday said the approval was conveyed to him by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President. The statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica