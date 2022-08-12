News Top Stories

Catholics demand Lalong’s suspension from Church

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Some aggrieved Catholics, under the aegis of Concerned Catholics in Nigeria, have demanded the immediate suspension of the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong from the church over alleged blasphemy. President of the group, Dr Ben Amodu, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, condemned Lalong’s reference to the Pope in his defence of his acceptance to serveastheDirector-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election. While berating him for dragging theHolyFatherinto the country’s murky politics and the unsavoury rhetoric of the 2023 elections, he insisted the governor must tender anunreservedapologyforthe global embarrassment his ‘unguarded’ remarks caused the Pope and the entire Roman Catholic Church.

The religious body vowed that the Catholic Community in Nigeria would ensure the governor was made to make an atonement for his publicly “blasphemous statement” about the Pope and the Church. He said: “We are alarmed that Governor Simon Lalong would elect to throw caution into the wind by dragging the revered Catholic Church into local politics in Nigeria for whatever it is worth.

“The reference to the Pope in his statement for accepting to serve as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council was made in poor taste and a puerile attempt to dragtheCatholicChurchinto a matter that has no bearing with the Pope. “It remains a shame that politicianswould stop atnothing to win elections, even to the detriment of selling their birth rights for a plate of porridge, as in the case of Governor Lalong, who, after accepting to serve as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council, elected to justify his actionsusingthenameof the Pope.”

 

