Catholics unveils culture, drama as tools for evangelism

In furtherance to its resolve to use culture and drama as a toll to enhance evangelical activities, Catholics in Lagos, during the week, unveiled the third edition of Lagos Archdiocese Culture and Drama Festival (LACDRAFEST).

The Director of Social Communications in the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu who perfected the unveiling, explained that LACDRAFEST was conceived in year 2010 with the consent of the Archbishop, His eminence, Dr Alfred Adewale Martins. According to Fr Godonu, this year’s edition is scheduled to commence in the first week of May, with the regional competition, while the grand finale will be held at the Archdiocesan level in July.

The festival organised with the theme ‘With a Father’s Heart,’ will showcase performances by representatives (groups) from the various parishes competing in four categories: Cultural Dance, Drama, Contemporary Singing and Comedy. “It is hoped that the various expression in cultures and dramas of this year’s edition will enhance the evangelization goals of the Archdiocese with more souls converted onto the Lord.

To be part of this festival, potential participants are to access google play store to download Lagos Catholic Network App. Participation fee is N5000 per category and can be paid into: Archdiocese of Lagos, Directorate of Social Communications, Zenith bank, 1017588152,” Fr Godonu said.

