Caution as WoodMac raises red flag on Shell’s Nigeria assets

WoodMac raises questions for buyers on Shell’s oil block sale in Nigeria. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, shows why, according to the global oil analysts, buyers should tread with care

Shell’s Nigeria oil bloc sale offers value, but bidders need to do their homework,” global oil research firm, Wood Mackenzie, has said. The oil super major, Royal Dutch Shell, has started a process to divest all of its operated joint venture licences held by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Nigeria.

This includes a 30 per cent interest in 19 oil mining leases (OMLs).

The trade for Shell’s asset

Royal Dutch Shell has hired Standard Chartered to sell its Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) subsidiary.

The firm had earlier launched the major divestment of its Nigerian assets, several sources familiar with the matter said. SPDC operates the company’s shallow-water and onshore asset interests via its 30 per cent interest in SPDC joint venture, which supplies around 10 per cent of Nigeria’s gas demand. Sales documents were issued earlier last week and expressions of interest (EOIs) are due by September 10, the other source said.

The vendor is asking for nonbinding offers in the subsequent second phase, this source added.

The assets

Shell is selling the business because it no longer views its activities in the Niger Delta as core to its on-going strategy, which is driven by the ESG pressure from its investors, both sources said, and as intimated by its CEO earlier this year.

Also, several of the oil mining leases (OMLs) have upcoming development costs, which Shell does not intend to fund, one of the sources added. It will still retain its deepwater assets in the country, this source added. The business will be worth several billions of dollars, the source said.

Shell will want fullvalue offers for the business, but is strategically driven in this disposal and will likely prefer low execution risk to waiting for a knockout offer. It is very likely too large for any single acquiror, this and a third source, and a banker following the deal said.

The valuation will ultimately be derived from different views on the separate assets — the shallow-water fields, the onshore fields and the infrastructure, for which there could be separate buyers, one of the sources said.

Alternatively, Shell may sell portions of equity in the whole of SPDC to different consortia of buyers, this source said. Either way, buyers will need to have a local Nigerian element, this and another of the sources said.

The assets in the Niger Delta region are plagued with security issues and would, in particular, need a very local participant and lender, one of the sources said. Private equity would struggle with this associated risk and with the expected necessary investment in the portfolio, this source said. Public-listed companies would struggle to raise equity to execute the deal, given the ESG-derived sentiment for oil and gas in the public markets, this source said.

Local sponsors may be interested, but this would constitute a very transformational deal, and would need significant lender support, this source further said. An international, private group with operating expertise, for example Perenco, or a Chinese player, might make most sense, this source added. Shell and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

The SPDC JV is co-owned with Eni [BIT:ENI] via its NOAC subsidiary with five per cent, TotalEnergies (EPA:FP) via its Total E&P Nigeria subsidiary with 10 per cent, and Nigeria’s national oil company, NNPC, with the remaining 55 per cent.

The joint venture owns 360 producing oil wells, 60 producing gas well and a network of 4,000 kilometres of oil and gas pipelines and flowlines, Shell’s website notes.

Back to memory lane

On January 15 this year, SPDC completed the sale of its 30 per cent interest in OML 17 in the Eastern Niger Delta, and associated infrastructure, to TNOG Oil and Gas Ltd, a related company of Heirs Holdings Ltd and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, for a consideration of $533 million. In 2020, output from the SPDC JV, together with Shell’s SNEPCo subsidiary, fell from the record highs of 2019 but, at around 620kbpd of oil equivalent remained close to the five-year average of 625,000. Nigeria is becoming an increasingly difficult jurisdiction to operate, a sector advisor following the sale said.

Poor engagement by government with international energy majors is driving many away, and this is further exacerbated by recent legislation such as the Nigerian Petroleum Bill, this advisor noted. Shell first announced its plans to sell down its Nigerian onshore interests during its annual general meeting in May. “We have been reviewing positions that continue to be challenged from an environmental perspective… and a particular point of attention has been onshore oil in Nigeria,” its CEO Ben van Buerden said. “Over the last 10 years, we have reduced the total number of licences in onshore Nigeria by half. But unfortunately, our remaining onshore oil operations continue to be subject to sabotage and theft… This means that the balance of risk and reward associated with our onshore oil portfolio in Nigeria is no longer compatible with our strategic ambitions.

Because of this, we have started discussions with the Nigerian government to align on a way to move forward. “We’ve drawn that conclusion, and we’re now talking to the Nigerian government on the way forward,” he added.

Why asset sale tops Shell’s agenda

Bickering with host community over who is responsible for oil spills on Shell’s assets is one of the reasons the company is heightening its pace for the exit from the onshore acreages in Nigeria. As at last week, the oil major agreed to a special template to be adopted for the payment of the sum of N45.9 billion compensation to some Ogoni communities of Rivers State ravaged by oil spills some years ago.

The monetary compensation, which was ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos about 10 years ago, is to be paid to the affected communities through their lawyer, Lucius Nwosu (SAN). SPDCN’s lawyer, Aham Ejelamo (SAN), on Wednesday, told a vacation judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, that his client had resolved to pay the money to the affected communities.

Earlier, Ejelamo had urged the court to direct that the money be paid through the chief registrar of the court in a bank account to be opened for the purpose. It was later agreed that the money be paid to the affected communities through their lawyer, Nwosu. Justice Mohammed then proceeded to make an order endorsing the payment by SDPCN.

The money was awarded as damages against SPDCN in favour of the Ogoni communities on June 14, 2010, by Justice Ibrahim Buba (then of the Federal High Court, Lagos) in a suit by the representatives of the communities, led by Chief Isaac Osaro Agbara and nine others.

The plaintiffs were said to have agreed to waive the interest on the principal judgment sum as a concession agreed upon during talks leading to the final reconciliatory agreement.

Caveat for buyers

Raising caveat for prospective buyers of Shell’s assets in Nigeria’s onshore and shallowwater averages, Gail Anderson, Research Director with Wood Mackenzie’s sub-Sahara Africa upstream team said: “There is considerable value upside across the joint venture assets, which bidders will need to carefully evaluate and quantify.”

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK) considers only 20 per cent of the joint venture resources to be currently commercial due to a lack of investment, crude theft, insecurity and gas market constraints. Anderson said: “As a result, our current valuation of Shell’s 30 per cent in the joint venture – which does not include the export pipelines and terminals – is $2.3 billion, (NPV10, Jan 2021, $50 long-term oil price). “But this is based on the current sub-optimal, businessas- usual investment profile under existing fiscal terms. “A competent buyer/operator, giving priority to the assets, could commercialise much more than 20 per cent of the resource base. However, the availability of funding for the joint venture partners will, as ever, dictate how much.”

She added: “Importantly, the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has still to be signed into law, will offer materially lower royalties and taxes for oil.”

Last line

The exit plan from the Nigeria’s onshore and shallow-water by Shell is good news for local oil producers to explore. However, the company should not be allowed to leave with a feeling of maltreatment from the community and the society at large.

