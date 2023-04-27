Caution Military Officers From Invading Our Land, Landowners Tell Buhari

Owners of KelebeOmu land in Olorunda/Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Farouk Yahaya, to as a matter of urgency; intervene in the alleged invasion of their land by some men of the Nigeria Army.

Recall that the landowners and the Nigeria Army had engaged in a legal battle that had lasted for about 11 years before the final court judgement that was in favour of the landowners. Following the Osun State high court verdict ordering the Nigerian Army to yield the possession of the land, the owners had obtained a warrant for possession of the land which gave them the power to have access to the land.

Recall also that the state high court in Ile-Ife, presided over by Hon. Justice A. O. Ayoola, had ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N200 million to KelebeOmu landowners for the destruction done to their land.

The land owners (plaintiffs) in suit No: HOS/40/2020, filed by Chief Amodu Akanbi, Sulaiman Folorunsho, Alhaji Ibraheem Olabode, Alfa Rasaki Tiamiyu, and Yekini Salawu, on behalf of Kelebe-Omu landowner families, against the Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Defence, PostService Housing Development Limited, The Nigeria Army and The Chief of Army Staff, said the acquisition of their land by the defendants is unconstitutional and illegal.