News

‘Caution Your Farmers Against Encroachment On Our Land’

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Ila-Orangun community in the Ila Local Government Area of Osun State has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke and his Ekiti State counterpart Abiodun Oyebanji to intervene in the land tussle between the town and some Oke-Imesi farmers.

The residents said they would no longer tolerate the alleged intentional encroachment on their land. At a meeting attended by traditional chiefs, religious leaders and sociocultural groups of the town at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, the sons and daughters of the town said the Supreme Court had ruled that the Orangun of Ila is the original owner of that land and that the Oke Imesi people are tenants in their present farming location.

The land in question, according to the Obanla of Ila-Orangun Oba Samuel Otitoola, is between Oran- gun and Oke-Imesi at the place where the Osun River joins with the Oruro River. Quoted Messrs Car- keek and Burgess who established the boundary, according to Otitoola, “By this arrangement, from the place where Oruro River meets with Osun River inward belongs to Esa-Oke.

From the Osun River to where it extends outward from Edemosi to Oruro River to Ayegun and to Ekiti boundary belongs to Ila Orangun. Oba Otitoola accused some farmers of Oke-Imesi of disobeying the court order which had stated clearly that the land belonged to Orangun by intentionally encroaching on the land.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Elite influence appointment of judges in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the appointment of judges in Nigeria is influenced by the elite. According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement made available to newsmen, Osinbajo made this disclosure at the Justice Research Institute (JRI) virtual roundtable themed “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria” under the Law and Policy series […]
News

Court fixes Nov 16 for perjury suit against Obaseki

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed November 16, for hearing in an alleged perjury suit brought against Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. The trial judge, Justice A. R Mohammed, fixed the date for hearing following a request by counsel to the plaintiffs, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN). The plaintiffs, the All Progressives Congress […]
News

Scarcity: NNPCL has 1.6bn litres of PMS, no reason for price hike – NMDPRA

Posted on Author Reporter

      Success Nwogu     The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has in stock 1.6 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel. In a statement on Friday signed by the NMDPRA boss, Engineer Ahmed Farouk, […]

Leave a Comment