Caution your followers against trouble in Osun, CSO urges Oyetola, Adeleke

Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has warned politicians, especially some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from any conduct and utterances that are capable of setting the state on fire. OCSC also urged the Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to caution their members and supporters against causing trouble in the state. According to OCSC in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, both the APC and the PDP are heating up the polity, an indication that either or both of them are up to some sinister move to truncate the peace of the state.

The coalition cautioned political actors not to play politics with the security of the state, noting that there have been rise in political related killings and attack since the conclusion of the July 16, 2022 governorship election. It said the exchange of words through press releases by both the APC and the PDP showed that the two parties, if not cautioned, are capable of jeopardising the peace of the state for political gains or score. The OCSC called on security agencies in the state not to fold their arms and watch the two dominant political parties turn Osun into theatre of war.

The release partly reads: “Our organisation has been following events arising from the aftermath of the July 16, 2022 governorship election. The exchange of words and threats by politicians, especially some members of the APC and PDP showed that they are up to sinister move. “These politicians should be cautioned on their selfish plots to destabilise the state. Their conduct and utterances could lead to anarchy. Osun has had enough of political attacks and killings; our politicians should not turn the state to theatre of war. “Osun is known and regarded as one of the most peaceful states in the country, but the seeming recent political attacks and killing of innocent citizens of the state are far from the Omoluabi ethos the state is known for. “From observation and reports, the recent killings in the state are not unconnected with political interests among political parties. This is worrisome and must stop.”

