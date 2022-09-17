News

Caution your followers against trouble in Osun, CSO urges Oyetola, Adeleke

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has warned politicians, especially some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from any conduct and utterances that are capable of setting the state on fire. OCSC also urged the Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to caution their members and supporters against causing trouble in the state. According to OCSC in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, both the APC and the PDP are heating up the polity, an indication that either or both of them are up to some sinister move to truncate the peace of the state.

The coalition cautioned political actors not to play politics with the security of the state, noting that there have been rise in political related killings and attack since the conclusion of the July 16, 2022 governorship election. It said the exchange of words through press releases by both the APC and the PDP showed that the two parties, if not cautioned, are capable of jeopardising the peace of the state for political gains or score. The OCSC called on security agencies in the state not to fold their arms and watch the two dominant political parties turn Osun into theatre of war.

The release partly reads: “Our organisation has been following events arising from the aftermath of the July 16, 2022 governorship election. The exchange of words and threats by politicians, especially some members of the APC and PDP showed that they are up to sinister move. “These politicians should be cautioned on their selfish plots to destabilise the state. Their conduct and utterances could lead to anarchy. Osun has had enough of political attacks and killings; our politicians should not turn the state to theatre of war. “Osun is known and regarded as one of the most peaceful states in the country, but the seeming recent political attacks and killing of innocent citizens of the state are far from the Omoluabi ethos the state is known for. “From observation and reports, the recent killings in the state are not unconnected with political interests among political parties. This is worrisome and must stop.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WAMAC, MacArthur Foundation seek fight against corruption

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO) Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC) and MacArthur Foundation have called on community, religious and traditional leaders, NGOs and other members of society to join the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Speaking at a town hall meeting at Dujuma Hotels, Maiduguri, yesterday Team Leader of WAMAC, Alhaji Zubairu Idris, aslo called […]

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
News

Delta, MAN partner on youths’ entrepreneurial acquisition

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State government has expressed genuine intention in partnering the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in developing the skills of youths in the state in entrepreneurial acquisition. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who received the executive members of the association for Edo/Delta, led by their Chairman, Mr Okwara Udensi in Asaba, yesterday said they had contributed […]
News

Civil Society Organizations accuse Gov. Sanwo-Olu of shielding LASEMA Boss.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, on Monday, accused the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of shielding the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, from prosecution for purportedly misappropriating funds meant for the upgrade of the communication assets of the agency, among other accusations of misappropriation of funds, by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica