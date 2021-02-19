Business

Cautious Airbus forecast disappoints after 2020 loss

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

European planemaker Airbus axed its dividend for a second year and forecast flat deliveries in 2021 as it braces for more coronavirus uncertainty in the wake of an annual loss.
The company’s decision to restore key business targets is the latest evidence of a tentative return towards normal after the pandemic, which has severely hurt air travel.
Rival Boeing has yet to set out detailed targets, having been mired in a separate crisis over the grounding of its 737 MAX, which helped Airbus to reclaim the title of largest global jetmaker, reports Reuters.
However, several analysts warned that the deliberately cautious delivery forecast from Airbus jarred with the company’s more optimistic plans on production. These call for a partial recovery later this year, albeit more slowly than first planned.
The risk, they said, is that this would add to a surplus of almost 100 planes parked outside Airbus factories.
Shares in Airbus were down 2.1% at 1230 GMT.
Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the forecast for “at least” 566 jet deliveries, unchanged from last year when production had fallen 40%, gave investors some visibility. The actual level will depend on demand from airlines, he added.
Most analysts had predicted more than 600 deliveries, allowing Airbus to reduce the stockpile.
“We remain cautious about the pace at which the airline industry can rebuild its balance sheet to the point where aircraft demand rises significantly,” Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris wrote.
Faury defended the decision to target fewer deliveries than number of planes in its production schedule, saying its planners are torn between a worsening short-term situation and the prospect of vaccine-driven demand improvements later this year.
But Airbus indicated that a tipping point at which people start to travel again and airlines take more jets is a matter of when, not if.
ORDER BOOK HIT
In a sign of the strain on airline finances, Airbus sliced 100 billion euros ($120.5 billion), or 20%, off the value of its order book to 373 billion euros.
While the coronavirus crisis has raised doubts over the ability of some airlines to honour contracts, Airbus said the decrease also reflected lower orders and a weakening dollar.
Airbus posted a 2020 operating loss of 510 million euros, weighed down by charges booked in previous quarters, notably for restructuring and the closure of the loss-making A380 programme.
On a widely watched adjusted basis, operating profit fell 75% to 1.7 billion euros as revenue slumped by 29% to 49.9 billion euros.
For 2021, Airbus predicted adjusted operating profit of 2 billion euros.
Stronger than expected jet deliveries in the fourth quarter helped Airbus to generate 4.9 billion euros in cashflow before M&A and customer financing, beating its quarterly break-even target.
Airbus also drew a line under past efforts to spin off aerostructures units in France and Germany and prepare them for sale. Industry sources say few buyers came forward and Faury said such activities were again deemed “core” – especially as Airbus ponders the complex, clean designs of the future.
He said it is too early to say whether the 2009 carve-out would be reversed, a move that typically removes management layers.
Airbus is about halfway through cutting 15,000 staff in its biggest ever restructuring.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Sigma Pensions boss lauds sector’s reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Pensions Limited, Mr. Dave Uduanu, has said that the successes being achieved in the Nigerian pensions industry can be replicated in other struggling sectors to achieve better economic growth. Uduanu, who stated this at the digital dialogue organised by BusinessDay, spoke on Nigerian success stories in a panel […]
Business

We’re focused on transforming ANLCA –Nwabunike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The president of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike has said that the leadership of the association is focused on its mandate to transform the association, saying he and the other executives of the association, won’t be distracted or intimidated by the antics of distracters.   He said this […]
Business

Jeff Bezos becomes £10bn richer in just one day as Amazon shares surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became $13bn (£10bn) richer in a single day on Monday after shares in his company surged nearly 8%. Already the world’s richest man by a huge margin, Bezos is now estimated to be worth $189.3bn (£148bn). His fortune has ballooned $74bn (£58bn) this year alone, according to Bloomberg, with Amazon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica