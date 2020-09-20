Faith News

Cavalli Group unleashes 'The Vantage Bourdillon'

Tai Anyanwu One of Nigeria’s big players and developers of luxury real estate, Cavalli Business & Investment Group, has unveiled its latest project, The10-storey luxury residential complex situated on the highbrow Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, is Christened The Vantage Bourdillon.

 

While perfecting the unveiling ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO of Cavalli Group, Mr. Emmanuel Odemayowa, explained that The Vantage Bourdillon was modelled after some of the best luxury residential apartments globally.

 

“It is comprised of 10 suspended floors, made up of a recreational floor and nine apartment floors that will be built to accommodate 18 private residences,” he said. He also said The Vantage Bourdillon would have a Penthouse maisonette on the top-most floor which would offer stunning views of Bourdillon Road and the Ikoyi environs, adding that the project was part of the Cavalli Group’s quest to make a world class residential accommodation available in Nigeria.

Among other features of The Vantage Bourdillon, which Mr. Odemayowa said is a project of its subsidiary, Deluxe Residences, are a recreational floor with a wellequipped games room and gymnasium, a swimming pool, a spa and wellness centre.

 

“The Vantage Bourdillon is a project at the core of our heart and that is why we have given it the name Vantage”, he said, adding that “anyone that buys into this project will know they are occupying a vantage position in Bourdillon”.

He dislosed that the latest project was  among the ways the Cavalli Group is contributing towards reducing the country’s huge housing deficit and called for partnerships between private sector real estate developers and government towards improving the rate of home ownership among Nigerians.

 

The event was held strictly according to COVID-19 Protocols and had representation from a few of the country’s captains of industry as well as top government functionaries.

 

Aside from The Vantage Bourdillon, Deluxe Residences has several other luxury real estate completed and ongoing developments in the upmarket areas of Lagos.

 

Among the completed projects are The Vogue, The Grand Orchard, Pacific Heights, The Orchard, all in Oniru, Victoria Island, The Avant Apartments in Ikoyi as well as on going high-rise residential apartments of various bedroom types called The Empire Series along Water Corporation Road, off Ligally Aroyinde , Victoria Island . Cavalli Group’s Global Property Partners, which focuses on mixed use projects, is also behind The Pacific Lagos, a state-of-the-art mixed use development strategically located on Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.

