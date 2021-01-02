Sports

Cavani ban: Uruguayan academics slam FA

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Uruguayan Academy of Letters on Friday denounced a three-game ban given to Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani on Friday, calling the sanction for alleged racism an example of English football’s lack of “cultural and linguistic knowledge.”
The 33-year-old Uruguayan used the word “negrito” in an Instagram post after the club’s victory over Southampton on November 29, before taking it down and apologising. He said it was intended as an expression of affection to a friend.
On Thursday the FA said the comment was “improper and brought the game into disrepute”, fined Cavani 100,000 pounds and ordered him to complete “face-to-face education” as part of his punishment.
The academy, an association dedicated to protecting and promoting the Spanish language used in Uruguay, said it “energetically rejected the sanction.”
“The English Football Association has committed a serious injustice with the Uruguayan sportsman … and has shown its ignorance and error in ruling on the use of language, and in particular Spanish, without noting all its complexities and contexts,” the academy said in a statement.
“In the context that it was written, the only value that can be given to negrito – and particularly because of the diminutive use – is affectionately.”
Words referring to skin colour, weight and other physical characteristics are often used among friends and relations in Latin America, especially in the diminutive, the academy said.
In that context they are expressions of tenderness and are often used independently of the subject’s appearance, reports Reuters.
United said Cavani chose not to contest the charge out of respect for the FA and the “fight against racism in football”.
“My heart is at peace because I know that I always expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life,” he wrote on Instagram.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

US judge will hear arguments over Ronaldo hush money allegations  

Posted on Author Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legal fight against a woman who accuses the Juventus star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago is heading toward a trial before a federal judge in Nevada. No date was immediately set, but US district judge Jennifer Dorsey said she will hear arguments […]
Sports

Osimhen: Pride of a nation

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

These are very good and interesting times for Nigerian players as some of them are gradually standing up to be counted in their respective clubs. I recall the exploits of the Super Eagles’ golden generation in the 90s. They were a delight to watch and it was no surprise the country was rated number 5 […]
Sports

UEFA League: Man City oust Madrid as Lyon down Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City reached the Champions League quarter-finals after knocking out record 13-time winners Real Madrid. Leading 2-1 from the first leg, City extended their aggregate lead through Raheem Sterling’s close-range finish after Raphael Varane’s mistake, reports the BBC. Karim Benzema equalised on the night with a header but Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus made it 4-2 on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica