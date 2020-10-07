Sports

‘Cavani can teach Greenwood’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Mason Greenwood will benefit most from Edinson Cavani’s arrival at Old Trafford, according to Rio Ferdinand, who says the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star can “teach” the Manchester United teenager how to lead the line.

 

United snapped Cavani up on a free transfer on deadline day, tying him down to a one-season contract with the option of an extra year.

 

A few eyebrows were raised over the deal due to the fact the 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving PSG in June, and his unfortunate injury record in recent years, but his goalscoring record at the highest level speaks for itself.

 

The Uruguayan has 341 career goals to his name to date, 200 of which were scored during his time at Parc des Princes, and he’s also hit 51 in 116 appearances for his country at international level.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Naomi Osaka demonstrated her growing maturity to fight back against Victoria Azarenka in a compelling US Open final and claim her third Grand Slam title. Japanese fourth seed Osaka, 22, won 1-6 6-3 6-3 for her second US Open title. Osaka was overwhelmed in the first set and was in danger of trailing 3-0 […]
Sports

Liverpool chairman wants sustained success

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner hopes the club’s first Premier League title will ensure “another period of sustained success”. The Reds won their first league title in 30 years on Thursday, when Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have also won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, are 23 […]
Sports

Alampasu targets Eagles’ return

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former junior international, Dele Alampasu, has set his sights on returning to Super Eagles as he continue to boast of a regular action with his new club, FK Ventspils.   According to a report on AOIFootball. com, the former U-17 World Cup winner, who has been out of the national team believes his time in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: