‘Cavani can teach Greenwood’

Mason Greenwood will benefit most from Edinson Cavani’s arrival at Old Trafford, according to Rio Ferdinand, who says the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star can “teach” the Manchester United teenager how to lead the line.

United snapped Cavani up on a free transfer on deadline day, tying him down to a one-season contract with the option of an extra year.

A few eyebrows were raised over the deal due to the fact the 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving PSG in June, and his unfortunate injury record in recent years, but his goalscoring record at the highest level speaks for itself.

The Uruguayan has 341 career goals to his name to date, 200 of which were scored during his time at Parc des Princes, and he’s also hit 51 in 116 appearances for his country at international level.

