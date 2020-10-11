Cavani hoping to do justice to United’s iconic number 7

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL). Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.

The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired last season, joined Manchester United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal, reports Reuters.

The deal is also with an option to extend for a further 12 months. He will wear the number 7 jersey previously worn by Manchester United greats such as George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I know that once you’re out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence,” the 33-yearold striker told the Manchester United website. “But when you get the chance to pull on the number 7 shirt at Manchester United… it really is a nice responsibility to have.

“I hope I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn it before me.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are 16th in the standings, face Newcastle United on October 17 when they return to action after the international break.

