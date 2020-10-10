Sports

Cavani hoping to do justice to United’s iconic number 7

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL).

 

Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.

 

The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired last season, joined Manchester United on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal, reports Reuters.

 

The deal is also with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

 

He will wear the number 7 jersey previously worn by Manchester United greats such as George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I know that once you’re out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence,” the 33-year-old striker told the Manchester United website.

“But when you get the chance to pull on the number 7 shirt at Manchester United… it really is a nice responsibility to have.

“I hope I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn it before me.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are 16th in the standings, face Newcastle United on October 17 when they return to action after the international break.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Leipzig shock Atletico to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  RB Leipzig will play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals after Tyler Adams’ late deflected winner knocked out Atletico Madrid. Dani Olmo put the German side ahead with a close-range header but substitute Joao Felix levelled from the penalty spot for Atletico before Adams grabbed the winner for Leipzig with two minutes remaining, […]
Sports

10 stars who won LaLiga as both player and manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

S ome of the most iconic names in LaLiga history have won Spanish football’s highest honour both on the field and in the dugout.     It’s not easy to win the LaLiga title as a player or a coach, and it’s even harder to win it as both a player and a coach. In […]
Sports

48th memorial: Onigbinde insists ‘Thunder’ Balogun is Nigeria’s greatest footballer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two- times chief coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has insisted that, the late Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun, remains the best footballer ever produced by Nigeria, as the Balogun family today July 30, 2020, remembers the soccer legend in his 48th year memorial, when he died in his sleep in 1972. The former FIFA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: