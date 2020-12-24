Sports

Cavani stunner sends Man Utd into EFL Cup semis

…as Spurs beat Stoke

Late strikes by Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial earned Manchester United a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of Everton.
Cavani’s stunning curling effort from 20 yards ended the hosts’ resistance in front of 2,000 fans, just as the game looked set to head to penalties.
After the Uruguayan’s touch of class broke the deadlock, Martial added a second in stoppage time as Everton chased the game, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to earn his first trophy as United boss.
Everton were lacklustre in the second half, after Richarlison went off injured, having promised much in the first period, with Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick testing Dean Henderson.
Defeat for Carlo Ancelotti’s team ends a run of three successive wins which has lifted them to fourth in the Premier League table.
Earlier, Tottenham moved to within two wins of a first major trophy since 2008 after seeing off Championship Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.
Gareth Bale’s third goal since returning on loan from Real Madrid saw Jose Mourinho’s side take the lead, the Wales forward beating Andy Lonergan with a flicked header from Harry Winks’ wonderful delivery, reports the BBC.
Spurs were dominant and should have scored more before half-time but Lonergan, part of Liverpool’s title-winning squad of last season, made good saves to twice deny Dele Alli as well as Harry Kane.
Stoke were much better after the interval and equalised with their first shot on target when Jacob Brown picked out Jordan Thompson to produce a controlled finish past Hugo Lloris.
But Ben Davies’ 25 yard finish in-off the post ensured Spurs regained the lead before Harry Kane lashed home his side’s third goal.
Tottenham join holders Manchester City and Championship Brentford in the semi-final draw which takes place after the fourth and final quarter-final tie between Everton and Manchester United.
RESULTS
Stoke 1 – 3 Spurs
Everton 0 – 2 Man United

