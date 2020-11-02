Caverton reports 55% decline in profitof

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, (COSG), a provider of marine, aviation and logistics services to local and international oil and gas companies in Nigeria has reported 54.94 per cent drop in profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Its unaudited for the third quarter released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed a profit after tax of N1.163 billion for the third quarter against N2.581 billion reported in 2019, representing a drop of 54.94 per cent.

The results also showed a profit before tax of N1.541 billion as against N3.893 billion posted in 2019, accounting for a decline of 60.42 per cent.

Revenue went down by eight per cent to N23.626 billion from N25.776 billion in 2019. In the same vein, direct operating expenses also dropped by 10 per cent supporting the earnings per share, which also dropped by 55 per cent when compared to 2019 quarter three results

Commenting on the recent events, COSG’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bode Makanjuola, said: “2020 is definitely a year we would all like to put behind us. While the Covid-19 and oil price crash continues to have adverse effects on the Nigerian economy, recent protest have further exposed deep socio economic problems in the country.

“Despite these setbacks we are cautiously optimistic about the future for Caverton as well as Nigeria as a nation. As a people we remain resilient in weathering these uncertain times and look forward to finishing the year on a more positive note.

“As we move into the 4th Quarter of the year we look forward to the completion of our Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Hangar as well as the Caverton Aviation Training Centre which would be the first fully equipped simulator training centre in sub-Saharan Africa. When completed, the MRO and CATC would help in reducing capital flight and providing employment for Nigerian pilots and engineers.”

