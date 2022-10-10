Cavista Nigeria appoints Olabisi Olotu as Senior Operations Manager

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Cavista, a global technology company with Nigeria’s largest team of software engineers, has announced the appointment of Olabisi Olotu as Senior Operations Manager to further the company’s efforts to have operational excellence in all areas of its business.

Olotu has more than 20 years of experience in IT operations management, change management, and development of people and processes across various organisations.

While serving as the Senior Operations Manager for Tek Experts, Olotu led a team of more than 400 professionals to provide world-class technical support to numerous Microsoft customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America.

“Olabisi is an experienced operations professional with a unique understanding of the Nigerian IT sector,” said Cavista Nigeria’s Vice President and Country Director Dele Odufuye who added that: “Olabisi has a record of efficiently managing a growing team of professionals and I look forward to the remarkable things we will achieve together.”

Over the course of her career, Olotu has worked with notable information technology companies in Nigeria, including Zinox Technologies and Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), where she managed operations and supported service delivery, respectively.

Responding to the appointment, Olotu said: “I am privileged to join Cavista at this time as we ensure world-class operational excellence that prioritizes every member of the team. The increasing rate of migration in the tech ecosystem has called for a dynamic approach in engaging and retaining talent, and the operations team has a huge part to play.”

Cavista is a multinational tech company that empowers private and public organisations with the world’s best technology solutions. With a presence in the United States, Philippines, Nigeria and India, Cavista currently employs the highest number of tech talent in Nigeria and is on a continuous recruitment drive, the organisation disclosed.

