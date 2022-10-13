Cavista Nigeria CEO, Niyi Olajide, delivers Ekiti Gov’s Inaugural Lecture tomorrow, Oct 14

Metro & Crime

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Cavista, global partner of Axxess and a technology company with Nigeria’s largest team of software engineers, has announced that Niyi John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess, will be the keynote Speaker at the inaugural lecture to welcome the new administration in Ekiti State.

According to a release by the company, made available to New Telegraph, the inaugural activities for Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Govenor-elect, Ekiti State themed: ‘Finishing Well and Keeping Ekiti Strong’, commenced Friday, September 23, 2022, with the Anniversary/Inauguration press conference.

The inauguration ceremony plan includes the highly anticipated inaugural lecture, which is scheduled for Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Center.

Olajide has the honour of being invited to deliver the keynote lecture that is projected to contribute to setting the agenda for the new administration from the perspective of the private sector.

Olajide is the founder and CEO of Axxess, the leading global home healthcare technology company. He leads the strategic vision and direction of the Dallas, Texas-based company which he founded in 2007.

Olajide also established Cavista, a global technology company with operations in North America, Asia, Europe and African operations in Lagos, Nigeria that employs about 300 software engineers. He has a focus to train and develop young talent to solve complex challenges in the Nigerian technology space, while creating job opportunities for development and growth globally.

His diversified group of companies, which is one of the single largest private investments in Ekiti, includes Agbeyewa Farms, a multi-million-dollar agriculture project that is poised to create tens of thousands of jobs. His interests also include tourism development, and he holds the concession to revamp Ekiti State’s flagship tourism destination, Ikogosi Warm Springs, into a world-class golfing and vacation destination.

 

