Cazorla remains the best player I’ve ever seen –Iwobi

…expresses his displeasure on Ozil’s exit from Arsenal

 

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has described former Arsenal teammate, Santi Cazorla, as the best player he has ever seen and played with in the same team.

 

While answering questions on Nedum Onuoha’s podcast, the Everton midfielder said you only see the best of the current Villarreal midfielder on the field of play.

 

The 36-year-old spent six years at the Emirates Stadium and Iwobi had the opportunity to play alongside the Spaniard and witnessed his top quality. Cazorla won a number of individual accolades during his time at Arsenal, including the club’s Player of the Season Award in the 2012-2013 season, among others.

 

“I just want to say, Santi Cazorla is the best player I’ve ever seen and played with. Left foot, right foot he’s a joke,” Iwobi said. “If you see his physique, and you see him on the streets in north London, you think ‘this guy just doesn’t look like a footballer’, but he’s a magician with the ball. It’s crazy.”

 

Meanwhile, Iwobi has expressed his displeasure on the way Germany international, Mezut Ozil, was treated at his former club leading to his exit. Ozil left the Emirates Stadium in January, thus, putting an end to his eight-year stay at the club to join Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, after struggling for game-time.

 

Iwobi expressed his displeasure with the way the midfielder unceremoniously parted ways with the Gunners, despite his contribution to the Emirates Stadium outfit.

 

He added: “Mesut Ozil. His stats speak for themselves, the type of player he is. Unfortunately, the way he left Arsenal wasn’t nice in my opinion, but he’s a great player, a great player.”

