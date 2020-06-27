News

CBA Foundation donates chairs, fans to NYSC

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Lagos, on Friday, donated chairs and industrial standing fans to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State. While presenting the items to the management of the NYSC at its secretariat in Lagos, a board member of the CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande, who represented the founder of the foundation, Mrs. Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said the gesture was in appreciation of the NYSC for its unwavering support to the foundation over the years.

“We are here today to thank the management of the NYSC for partnering with us in our drive to support and raise underprivileged widows and their children in the society. “You have been there for us over the years with the release and participation of your staff and youth corps members during our annual charity walk tagged, ‘Walk4Hope’ and we would like more collaborations in the future in other areas as well,” he said.

In his reaction, the Lagos State coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, thanked members of the CBA Foundation for the gesture and promised to keep supporting the NGO. He said: “We are grateful for the support and I want to commend your NGO for all the good work you have been doing in the society.”

