CBCUI calls for repatriation of Nigeria’s cultural artefacts

The Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), a UNESCO Category II Institute, based in Osogbo, Osun State, has called for the return and repatriation of Nigeria’s looted cultural objects and artefacts.

The call was made during the Monthly Seminar Series of the Centre, organised by the Research, Programmes and Publications Unit, with the theme: “Restitution and Return of Looted Artefacts: Matters Arising.”

According to the Centre, the subject of African artefacts and their return to the continent where they originally belonged has in the last few months, continued to generate several reactions across the world.

“In light of the recent return of some artefacts from Germany to Edo State, the debates have been focused more than ever before in recent times on not only the return of these artefacts, but also restitution on them,” it added.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Aderemi Suleiman Ajala of the Department of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Ibadan (UI), whose lecture dwelt extensively on the raging controversy, said several reasons prompted the interest among Nigerians for the repatriation of cultural objects.

These, he listed to include among others, the need to build revenues from non-oil sectors amidst dwindling oil revenues, even as the don noted that the looted cultural objects in Nigeria were linked to colonial and post-colonial rule, dating back to 1897, when more than 4,000 pieces of these objects/artefacts were stolen from the Benin Palace.

“These objects later found their way to Europe and through loans and donations, spread to the United States and were housed in private collections, institutions, public museums and research centres,” he stressed.

Tracing the trajectory of the stolen artefacts, Ajaja recalled that in the second phase, particularly between 1967 and 1970, which heralded the Biafran War, about 800 cultural objects were taken from Oron Museum and exported to many parts of Europe.

According to him, Britain, Germany and France hold the largest Nigerian cultural objects where they are kept, researched on and used to generate revenue through tourism for these countries.

The don, who also traced the factors influencing looting and trafficking of cultural objects in Nigeria to poverty, absence of effective laws to protect looting and trafficking of cultural objects, further examined the magnitude of looting and impacts on Nigeria’s cultural identity and economy, which he argued had Limited been difficult to imagine since 1897.

Therefore, in his view, Ajaja said the magnitude of Nigerian cultural objects that are domiciled outside Nigeria had a great impact on Nigerian cultural knowledge and identity, saying that there had been several processes of restitution and return carried out over the years.

Ajaja, in his paper, cited some of the processes to include diplomatic negotiation and lobbying guided by international norms and conventions such as the 1954 Hague Convention; the 1970 UNESCO Convention; the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3187 of 1973 ((UNGA); and the 1995 UNIDROT Convention, as well as the 1970 judicial process between Nigeria and France in a French Court and voluntary release.

However, he pointed out that challenges have continued to trail recent efforts taken on restitution and return of these artefacts by countries such as France, Britain, Germany, and the United States.

Thus, he blamed this on legal, weak international norms and conventions, weak diplomatic relations in negotiation for returns and restitution, lack of political will, poor local valuation, and inter-governmental conflicts, among others. As part of the matters arising on the subject of restitution and return of the looted Nigerian cultural properties, Ajala commended the countries that have shown interest in returning the artefacts, but questioned their sincerity.

Given this scenario, the guest speaker urged Nigeria to step up its campaign towards securing back all its looted cultural objects, and to ensure that there is an effective capacity to establish well-equipped museums that can house the repatriated cultural objects in the country.

He reiterated the need for Nigeria to further strengthen its approaches in claiming back all the looted cultural objects through the domestication of international norms and conventions relating to the repatriation of cultural objects in Nigeria.

Besides, the don also made an urgent and passionate appeal to the concerned authorities in the country for entrenching the knowledge of history, archaeology and anthropology in both elementary and secondary levels of education in the country to enable the younger ones to identify and recognise the relevance of their diverse culture towards building strong civic nationalism in a Nigerian nation state.

The virtual seminar was attended by renowned scholars and Historians, include the Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Mrs. Olubunmi Amoo; the Doyen of Creative Arts and President, Nigerian Academy of Letters, Prof. Duro Oni; Head of Department of History, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olutayo Adesina; former Vice-Chancellor, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos and Provost, College of Postgraduate Studies, Babcock University, 4. Prof. Ayandiji Aina; Professor of History and Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, Prof. Olufunke Adeboye; Provost, College of Humanities, Osun State University, Prof. Temitope Balogun, and Prof. Isiaka Adekunle Amoo, Department of Chemistry, Federal University of Technology, Akure, among others.

Also on the list are the Registrar, Covenant University, Dr. Segun Omidiora; member, Board of Trustees, CBCIU, Mr. Ayo Ayanwale; former Director/ CEO, National Troupe of Nigeria, Mr. Akin Adejuwon; Dr. Temitope Fagunwa of the Department of History and International Studies, Osun State University; former Curator and Head, Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Osogbo, Mr. Olakunle Makinde; former Director, National Commission for Museum & Monuments, Mr. Mayo Adediran; Director/ CEO, Abeni Virutal Arts and Member BOT, CBCIU, Chief Muraina Oyelami; and the Zonal Coordinator, National Gallery of Nigeria, Mr. Mufu Onifade, among others.

