Sports

CBIS team relishes win at Southampton Football Academy

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The management and students of Caleb British International School (CBIS), Lekki, Lagos, are still savouring their soccer victory at the Southampton Football Academy, United Kingdom. The school, according to the management, exposed the young stars to the best of the round ladder game at the Southampton Football Academy, United Kingdom that gave the students the best exposure in the game of football and sports activities in order to enhance their resilience, empathy, confidence, and empowerment, sharp thinking, learning, and exercising good judgement, keep their mental skills sharp and opportunity for global networking among others. Lauding the CBIS Team for its outstanding performance at the Southampton Football Academy fiesta, the representative of Southampton Football Academy, Mr. ED Kilby, visited Caleb British International School at Lekki-Abijo, GRA to present certificates of participation to students, who took part in the football training in the UK, however, commended the school and students for their sterling performance. Speaking during the visit, the Southampton Football Academy Coach, Andy Martino, who was full of commendation for the CBIS team for displaying exceptional qualities, noted: “The boys from Caleb British International School showed good character and willingness to learn and improve their skills.” The CBIS Football Coach, Mr. Kazeem Gbajabiamila, in his remarks, said: “It was a good experience for Caleb British International School students, who were lodged at Solent University in Southampton. They had the opportunity to experience the university facilities, which I found very educational for our students.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Mbaoma powers Enyimba to victory with hatrick as Shooting pip Plateau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Super Eagles forward Victor Mbaoma hits a hatrick as Enyimba beat Kwara United on the Matchday 33 of the NPFL.   He scored twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick in the second half to hand the People’s Elephant the maximum points. In Ibadan, Shooting Stars playing behind closed door defeated Plateau United […]
Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets spank Cameroon, close up on FIFA World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria reached the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup afer the Falconets turned back their Cameroonian counterparts 3-0 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.   The encounter was the first international match at Nigeria’s premium sporting arena since the Falcons defeated their Senegalese counterparts […]
Sports

Eriksen stars in Brentford victory against Chelsea

Posted on Author Eriksen stars in Brentford victory against Chelsea

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel’s side with three goals in 10 minutes in the second […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica