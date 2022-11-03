CBIS team relishes win at Southampton Football Academy

The management and students of Caleb British International School (CBIS), Lekki, Lagos, are still savouring their soccer victory at the Southampton Football Academy, United Kingdom. The school, according to the management, exposed the young stars to the best of the round ladder game at the Southampton Football Academy, United Kingdom that gave the students the best exposure in the game of football and sports activities in order to enhance their resilience, empathy, confidence, and empowerment, sharp thinking, learning, and exercising good judgement, keep their mental skills sharp and opportunity for global networking among others. Lauding the CBIS Team for its outstanding performance at the Southampton Football Academy fiesta, the representative of Southampton Football Academy, Mr. ED Kilby, visited Caleb British International School at Lekki-Abijo, GRA to present certificates of participation to students, who took part in the football training in the UK, however, commended the school and students for their sterling performance. Speaking during the visit, the Southampton Football Academy Coach, Andy Martino, who was full of commendation for the CBIS team for displaying exceptional qualities, noted: “The boys from Caleb British International School showed good character and willingness to learn and improve their skills.” The CBIS Football Coach, Mr. Kazeem Gbajabiamila, in his remarks, said: “It was a good experience for Caleb British International School students, who were lodged at Solent University in Southampton. They had the opportunity to experience the university facilities, which I found very educational for our students.

