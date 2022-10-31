CBIS team relishes win at Southampton Football Academy

Education

Kayode Olanrewaju

The management and students of Caleb British International School (CBIS), Lekki, Lagos are still savouring their football prowess at the Southampton Football Academy United Kingdom as the CBIS team qualified for the final and went ahead to win the festival competition.

The school, according to the management, exposed the young stars to the best of the round leather game at the Southampton Football Academy, United Kingdom that gave the students the best exposure in the game of football and sports activities in order to enhance their resilience, empathy, confidence and empowerment, sharp thinking, learning, and exercising good judgement, keep their mental skills sharp and opportunity for global networking among others.

Lauding the CBIS Team for its outstanding performance at the fiesta, the representative of Southampton Football Academy, Mr. ED Kilby, who visited Caleb British International School at Lekki-Abijo, GRA to present certificates of participation to students, who took part in the football training in the UK, however, commended the school and students for their sterling performance.

Speaking during the visit, the Southampton Football Academy Coach, Andy Martino, who was full of commendation for the CBIS team for displaying exceptional qualities, noted: “The boys from Caleb British International School showed good character and willingness to learn and improve their skills.”

Meanwhile, the CBIS Football Coach, Mr. Kazeem Gbajabiamila, in his remarks, said: “It was a good experience for Caleb British International School students, who were lodged at Solent University in Southampton. They had the opportunity to experience the university’s facilities, which I found very educational to our students.

“They went on excursions to different heritage sites and cruised, and it was beautiful. Our students had the opportunity to be coached by UEFA Grade A licence Development Coaches, which are top coaches in the world.”

This was as the trio of Emmanuel Oluwasegun Nwajei, Enyinnaya Okagwu, Genaro Nnaji Chisimdiri, and other members of the team, who spoke after the football event stated that going to Southampton Football Academy, UK was a very good experience and helpful.

“It gave us the opportunity to network with new friends from other countries and the coaches were very hardworking and caring,” they added.

On his part, one of the students, Akpan Blessing, said: “Going to Southampton was a very good experience. We really loved it as it opened my mind about my future career choice, because we gained a lot and had a good experience. I took part in professional level drills which was helpful. The awareness training, passing, shooting, and finishing were exciting.”

Caleb British International School, according to the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Media and Marketing, Caleb Group of Schools and University, Dr. Elvis Otobo, is known for academic excellence, high moral standard, discipline, and engagement of its students in global competitions.

 

