CBN: 30% forex inflows going into fuel importation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the country is currently facing challenges of foreign exchange (forex) earning sustainability due to the fact that 30 per cent of such inflows go into the importation of refined oil. The Director, Monetary Policy, CBN, Dr. Hassan Mahmud, who disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent, said that the demand for local consumption of petroleum products by Nigerians daily was taking a heavy toll on the country’s forex inflow management system.

Mahmud explained that forex had been a major challenge in all facets of the economy, adding that succour would only come to the economy when Dangote refinery comes on stream. He noted that the pressure on forex demand in sectors such as education, health, manufacturing, tourism and services sectors in the country was the reason for the crisis Recall that a report by the apex bank in May this year had stated that foreign exchange inflows into the country fell by 36.7 per cent in one month to $4.36bn in January. According to Mahmud, “Even if the inflows are coming in, we have seen the proportion that is going to the importation of refined oil produce. Thirty per cent of our forex earnings go to the financing of that crude oil product.

“For example, if the Dangote refinery comes up, and is going to be domesticated in terms of the local consumption of fuel then we will see another 20-25 per cent of that demand going off the shelf, and our educational sector, health sector, manufacturing sector will improve. “Tourism and services sectors are improved because millions of dollars are going into that space.

“So now, you see the dollars going into fuel importation, importation of capital, technology to develop the economy in the critical sectors to work.” Similarly, the top CBN helmsman explained that activities in the country’s informal sector were not driven by fundamentals of demand and supply. He said: “We always said it from our CBN side that activities in the informal sector are not driven by fundamentals of demand and supply.

 

