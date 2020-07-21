CBN, a true friend of farmers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established by CBN Act of 1958. The bank commenced operations in 1959,

The major regulatory objectives of CBN as stated in the CBN Act of 1958 is to: Issue legal tender currency, for the use of Nigerians; maintain external reserves of the nation; promote monetary stability and a sound financial environment and to act as a banker of last resort and financial adviser to the Federal Government.

The first Governor of CBN was Roy Pentelo Ferton, who was in the office from July 24, 1958 to July 24, 1963. Other following Governor of CBN rose from Deputy Governorship to become the Governors up to the reign of Abdulkadir Ahmed, who was the Governor of CBN from June 28, 1982 to September 30, 1993.

After the reign of Abdulkadir, the Federal Government started looking at the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of commercial banks. Mr. Paul Agbai Ogwuma, CEO of Union Bank was the first banker from the commercial banks to become the Governor from that axis.

It was only during the reign of Prof. Chukwuna Soludo, CEO, National Planning Commission from May 29, 2004 to May 29, 2009, that the chain was broken.

After Soludo came on board Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who reigned from June 3, 2009 to February 20, 2014. Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the 11th Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, proved to be the best Governor of CBN, who is a true friend of farmers in Nigeria.

The farmers in the country had never had it so good, as the Governor of CBN is in supportive of every aspect of farming in Nigeria.

As a commercial banker himself, he knows the tricks the commercial banks were employing to drive agricultural loans far away from Nigerian farmers, especially small holding farmers.

At the end of the year, they (commercial banks) write beautiful reports to CBN about loan performance of small holding farmers, whereas they have diverted the loans to other uses.

The CBN under Emefiele, now set up microfinance bank for small holding farmers and other small scale businesses. Farmers in Nigeria are very happy with the CBN Governor as there is no aspect of farming Emefiele had not touched with his sincere love for farming.

His era at CBN is like the era of Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina as the Minister of Agriculture. When he introduced that farmers in Nigeria should have access to mo-bile phones, corrupt government official were persecuting him.

There was an alleged story of a group of farmers from particular sector of farming who went to Abuja to protest the negligence of their sector by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

To compensate them, the minister ordered that they should submit their names, as he was ready to pay their transport fares back to their various states.

The national chairman of the sector submitted the list. But, when the list came back to append his signature, the list was inflated more than 200%.

The chairman refused to append his signature as his position as a religious leader would not allow him to do such a thing.

He was told point blank that none of his proposals would fly in the ministry, if he refuses to cooperate. Since 2014, when Emefiele took over the reign as the Governor of CBN, there have been a lot of transformation in agriculture in Nigeria.

For example, Nigeria maize production increased more than two-fold between 2015 and 2018.

The Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria says production of the commodities increased from eight million tonnes to 22 million tonnes in Nigeria between 2015 and 2019. The biggest challenges facing farmers in Nigeria including maize, cassava and other crops is agronomic practice.

This is a very vital part of faming system.

These are practices that farmers incorporate to improve soil quality, enhance water usage, manage crops and improve the environment.

Agronomic practice focus on better fertilizer management as a way of improving agricultural practice. For bumper harvest in yield in crops farming, the farmers may use integrated pest management (IPM) and integrated weed management (IWM).

These are very necessary for crops like cassava, soya beans and maize.

The aim of IPM is to reduce pest pressure and keep them at low levels. It involves the use of a range diversified control techniques, embracing physical, chemical, and biological methods in an integrated fashion without excessive relevance on any particular one method.

Of course, there are different ways to solve problems of pests and birds, not only with chemical, but with biological and cultural practice as it was done in Ofada, Ogun State to control bird feeding and destroying local rice plantation.

With the focus of CBN on small holding farmers in Nigeria, commercial banks are now finding it difficult to make small holding farmers their fake source of finance.

Nigeria farmers are now more educated and focus.

Thanks to Godwin Emefiele. *Dr. Ajai writes from Lagos.

