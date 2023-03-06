CBN: ABP Beneficiaries Repay N500bn

Borrowers of Anchor Borrower Program loan ( ABP) have repaid facility in the sum of N500 billion as of February 2023 representing 52.39 per cent.

Apex bank put ABP disbursement to beneficiaries at N1.079 trillion as of February 28, 2023.

Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr AbdulMumin Isa confirmed the update in Abuja, noting that the apex bank remains committed to its developmental mandate of stimulating access to finance for the real sector.

Isa disclosed that total repayments with regards to ABP as of February 2023 stood at N0.503 trillion noting that the balance of N0.119 trillion was not due for repayment.

He put the released sum as of February 28, 2023, at N1.079 trillion, of which N0.960 trillion was due for repayment.

According to him, the CBN ABP had supported about 4.57 million smallholder farmers as of the end-February, 2023, who cultivated over 6.02 million hectares of 21 commodities across the country.

He listed the commodities as rice, wheat, cowpea, millet, maize, cotton, fish, soya bean, poultry, cassava, groundnut, ginger, sorghum, oil palm, cocoa, sesame, tomato, castor seed, yellow pepper, onions, and cattle/dairy.

Citing statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FOA), Dr Isa noted that the ABP had contributed significantly to the increased national output of focal commodities, with maize and rice peaking at 12.2 and 9.0 million metric tonnes in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

He said the programme had also helped to improve the national average yield per hectare of these commodities, with productivity per hectare almost doubling within the eight years of the Programme’s implementation.

While further noting that repayments under the ABP are made through cash or produced by the beneficiaries, the Acting Spokesperson of the CBN stressed that the outstanding due balance on loans was still under moratorium due to the COVID-19 forbearance granted to beneficiaries of the Bank’s interventions in March 2020 and extended to February 28, 2022.

“It is pertinent to note that the tenor of loans under the ABP is based on the commodity gestation period. For instance, loans granted to farmers cultivating some perennial crops could have up to seven-year tenor,” he explained.

Dr Isa emphasised that the Bank’s interventions, with the core objective of catalysing the economy’s productive base, have continued to support investments in capital assets in sectors with high-growth and employment-elastic potential.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria remains committed to its developmental mandate of stimulating access to finance for the real sector, particularly agriculture, as it continues to support the Federal Government’s drive for food security and economic growth. Accordingly, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to welcome applications from eligible Nigerian farmers and firms under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme,” he added.

