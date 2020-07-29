CBN: Achieving mandate amid COVID-19 crisis

If latest data is anything to go by, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is achieving its mandate despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Double whammy

Clearly, the current slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent of the nation’s export earnings) and the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid- 19) disease in the first quarter of this year, which disrupted global supply chains, has put the Nigerian economy and banking industry under severe strain.

The development has meant that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in recent months, has been stepping up efforts to ensure that it continues to achieve its mandate- ensuring monetary and price stability; promoting a sound financial system in the country, maintaining external reserves to safeguard the international value of the legal tender currency and acting as a Banker as well as provider of economic and financial advice to the Federal Government. N3.5trn stimulus package

For instance, less than a month after the virus spread to these parts, the CBN quickly introduced a combined stimulus package of about N3.5 trillion in targeted measures to households, businesses, manufacturers and healthcare providers, which according to its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, “are deliberately designed to both support the Federal Government’s immediate fight against COVID-19, but also to build a more resilient, more selfreliant Nigerian economy.”

Indeed, the CBN governor said the pandemic crisis was an opportunity “to fully transform Nigeria into a modern, sophisticated and inclusive economy that is self-sufficient, rewards the hardworking, but protects the poor and vulnerable, and can compete internationally across a range of strategic sectors.”

To ensure that the stimulus package is effectively implemented, the regulator developed a policy response timeline-Immediate-Term Policies (0-3 months); Short-Term Policy Priorities (0 – 12 months) and Medium-Term Policy Priorities (0 -3 years). As Emefiele explained at the time, under the immediate-term policies, which was expected to last for a period of 0-3 months, the CBN activated the following:

“Ensuring financial system stability by granting regulatory forbearance to banks to restructure terms of facilities in affected sectors; triggering banks and other financial institutions to roll-out business continuity processes to ensure that banking services are delivered in a safe social distance regime for all customers and bankers; granting additional moratorium of 1 year on CBN intervention facilities; reducing interest rates on intervention facilities from 9 percent to 5 percent and creation of N50 billion targeted credit facility for affected households & SMEs.”

Other measures taken by the banking watchdog under the Immediate- Term Response, according to Mr. Emefiele, included strengthening its Loan-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy; improving its sources of FX supply by directing all oil companies (international and domestic) and all related companies (oil service) to sell FX to it (CBN) and no longer to the NNPC; providing additional N100bn intervention in healthcare loans to pharmaceutical companies, healthcare practitioners intending to expand/build capacity; providing N1 trillion in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sec tors and promoting financial inclusion by ensuring the poor and vulnerable are able to access financial services to meet their basic needs. Short-Term Policy Priorities (0 – 12 months) On the “Short-Term Policy Priorities,” the CBN boss explained that the phase would commence as soon as the Federal Government determined that the country was making progress in its battle against the pandemic and had begun to ease the pandemic restrictions.

Specifically, he said the CBN, during the second phase, would pursue policies, such as reinvigorating its financial support for the manufacturing sector by expanding the intervention all through its value-chain (for instance, the regulator will ensure that primary products sourced locally provide essential raw material for the manufacturing sector except where they are only available overseas); embark on a project to get banks and private equity firms to finance homegrown and sustainable healthcare services that will help to reverse medical tourism out of Nigeria and promote the establishment of Infra- Co Plc, “a world class infrastructure development vehicle, wholly focused on Nigeria, with combined debt and equity take-off capital of N15 trillion, and managed by an independent infrastructure fund manager,” and continue to prioritize the provision of FX for the importation of machinery and critical raw materials needed to drive a self-sufficient economy.

According to Emefiele, the third phase of the Policy Response Timeline- “Medium-Term Policy Priorities (0 -3 years)-” would start, once the world wins the fight against the pandemic and the Nigerian economy fully reopens for business. MPC briefing However, its been more than three months since the CBN governor outlined the aforementioned details of the covid -19 intervention measures, it said, would lead to the transformation of the economy.

During the period, even though the number of coronaviruses cases in the country continued to head north, the government had partially lifted the lockdown restrictions it imposed and there had been an uptick in economic activity. Thus, the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing held by Mr. Emefiele, last Monday, was clearly the right time for him to give journalists an update on the implementation of the N3.5trillion stimulus package and other coronavirus intervention measures.

Strong, resilient banking system For instance, responding to a question on the current health status of the banking industry given the massive disruption caused by the pandemic and concerns in some quarters about the forbearance the regulator granted banks to restructure loans for their customers, the CBN governor said: “Let me say that the Nigerian banking system remains very strong and resilient. I will say that unlike in other climes, the Nigerian banking industry appears to be one of the well-regulated industries in the world today.

We have prudential ratios that have been prescribed for the banks and they are required to ensure that they abide by those prudential ratios.

“To demonstrate the fact that the Nigerian economy remains sound and resilient, as at May 2019, nonperforming loans ratio in the industry was 11.1 per cent. As at June 2020, NPLs have dropped to 6.41 per cent. For capital adequacy ratio which is a ratio that measures the size of capital that banks deploy into real assets, as at June 2019, capital adequacy ratio was 15.2 per cent, but as at June 2020, it remained flat at 15 per cent.

For liquidity ratio, as at August 2019, liquidity ratio was 48 per cent, but as at June 2020, liquidity ratio had dropped to 37 per cent.

“Yes, liquidity ratio has dropped and I will say understandably so because for instance, you will note the secfrom around July 2019 to June 2020, gross loans and advances into the economy as a result of the CBN’s loan to deposit ratio had increased by N3.33 trillion from N15.6 trillion from June 2019, to N18.9 trillion as at June 2020.”

He stressed that but for the forbearance granted by the CBN to lenders to restructure loans for customers, the health crisis occasioned by the pandemic would have resulted in terrible consequences for the banking industry and by extension for the economy. Intervention facilities On the intervention facilities, he said:

“When the Covid-19 struck, we put on the table, a couple of intervention facilities. Firstly, we said we were making N50 billion available to support households and SMEs that are impacted adversely by Covid- 19. “Secondly, we said for the health and pharmaceutical companies, we are putting on the table, N100 billion.

To support the agricultural and manufacturing sectors to also remain business, we also put on the table N1 trillion in intervention facilities. And I can say that as at today, the update as at today is that over N152.9 billion has been disbursed to 61 manufacturing companies, out of the N1 trillion. Also, 20 healthcare projects have been funded to the tune of about N26.278 billion out of the N100 billion.”

He also said that under AGSMEIS, the CBN had funded 11,613 beneficiaries with over N41 billion, adding that the regulator had so far disbursed to over 92,000 people close to N49.195 billion out of the N50 billion aside for the household and MSMEs that are affected by the Covid-19.

In fact, Emefiele disclosed that the CBN board and the MPC agreed that there might even be the need to increase the household and MSMEs’ facility to accommodate more of the households and businesses. Gold-buying programme Commenting on the CBN Goldbuying programme recently launched by President Buhari, Mr. Emefiele explained that given that Nigeria is endowed with material and mineral resources, including gold, the apex bank was trying to see how to put to good use some of the mineral resources for the good of the country.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals has already licenced refineries or gold-buying and selling agents. Those agents can access facilities from the CBN, take those raw gold abroad until we have our own gold refineries, bring them back and then we pay them naira that is benchmarked along market rate. “It is a win-win for us because we are able to use naira to buy refined gold and store in our vault to increase our forex reserves.

With this, we are truly diversifying the base of the Nigerian economy from just oil into non-oil sources of revenue,” he added.

Conclusion

While there is still a lot of uncertainty about when the global economy will begin to recover from the coronavirus crisis, the general consensus in financial circles at the weekend, was that the CBN has so far done a good job mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

