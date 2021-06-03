Business

CBN adjusts naira’s official rate to N410.22/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) again weakened the naira yesterday, by adjusting the local currency ‘s official rate to N410.22 per dollar on its website from N410/$1. The apex bank had weakened the naira official rate to N410 per dollar on May 25 from the previous rate of N379/$1, as part of its efforts to unify the country’s multiple currency regime. The move fuelled speculation that the apex bank was about to devalue the naira and put pressure on the local currency at the parallel market. For instance, the naira was on a free fall at the parallel market for most part of last week, plunging to N495/$1 last Thursday from N487 per dollar at the beginning of the week.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria to export N402bn worth of rice

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

PRODUCTIVITY Rice production may not exceed 7.8 million tonnes in the 2020- 21 marketing year because of the COVID-19 measures   A total of 1.75 million metric tonnes of local rice valued at N402billion ($855.7million) is expected to be exported to its major buyers, Burkina Faso and Niger and some neighbouring countries, in 2021.   […]
Business

COVID-19: Egypt’s Central Bank suspends fees until June 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will continue to suspend bank and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees that began with the Covid- 19 pandemic until June 2021, including ATM cash withdraw-als, fees on banking transactions in Egyptian pounds and cash and withdrawal fees for pension payment cards, according to a report in “Ahram.” In […]
Business

Morocco, Nigeria unveil joint business council

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Morocco’s intensified efforts towards African solidarity and southsouth cooperation continue to show results, with the creation of the Nigeria-Morocco Business Council being the latest of encouraging developments. In a press release shared this week with Morocco World News, the Morocco Africa Cultures and Developments Organisation (OMA) announced the creation of the Nigeria Morocco Business Council. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica