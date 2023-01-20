News

CBN adopts ATMs ‘stop-and-search’ in Jos, Delta, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

It was complaints galore at the popular Oko Market at Abraka in Delta state yesterday as traders charged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to checkmate the activities of commercial banks over hoarding of the new money. They said the integrity of the apex bank which lies in the efficacy of the currency, has come under attacks over the scarcity of the new notes. They told the Director BKSD, Abuja, Mr Sam Okojere and his team, flanked by the CBN Asaba Branch Controller, Mr Godwin Ikechukwu Okafor,and Mrs Elizabeth Amrovhe of the Currency Redesign Department, that the commercial banks have not been good ambassadors in propagating the new notes. A sole proprietor, Mrs Betty Okonkwo wondered why banks were accepting and still paying out the old naira notes despite the deadline warning alerts by CBN.

The Branch Controller who said 84.4 per cent of the old aira notes have been outside the banking system, lamented the Nigerian factor that has led to the hoarding of the new notes. He said, “the hoarding of the new naira notes is criminal because it prevents the economy of the country from running efficiently. It is an economic sabotage. The notes were redesigned to check inflation, corruption and money laundering, and ease financial transactions. We expect people to love, accept, use and cherish as legal tender and their national identify. It is not to be hoarded.” He said commercial banks have been warned against dispensing old naira notes through their ATMs, and that any bank caught violating the order would be sanctioned.

He displayed and shared original new naira notes to the traders, who we mainly Northerers, for proper identification and usage. Okojere urged them to be proud of the new notes as that was the practice across the world

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aisha Buhari returns from Dubai, preaches against medical tourism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has urged healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s N100 billion credit support for the sector. Speaking after a medical trip to Dubai, she said there is an urgent need to develop the health sector in order to reduce medical tourism. She was flown to Dubai, United […]
News

Obi declares support for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO candidacy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organisation (WTO).   In a Statement, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organization. […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu orders herders out of Ondo forest reserves

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…bans movement of cattle within cities, highways Following the spate of insecurity across Ondo State, particularly kidnapping and banditry, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves across the state. Akeredolu, who fumed at the audacious and nefarious activities of criminals in the state, yesterday, stated that his administration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica