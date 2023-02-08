CBN alerts banks to changes in UNSC consolidated list

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted Deposit Money Banks(DMBs), Other Financial Institutions and Payment Service Providers, to the recent changes in the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) Consolidated list as well as the ISIL and Al- Qaida sanctions list. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank directed the financial institutions to immediately, “update their sanctions screening list to reflect the recent changes in the UNSC Consolidated Lists.”

The circular partly read: “The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) had on January 16, 2023 listed Abdul Rehman Makki as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida and has accordingly being added to the ISIL(Da’esh) & Al-Qaida sanctions list of individuals and entities that are subject to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo as set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610(2021). “Further to the requirements of the provisions of Section 6 of the CBN Anti -Money Laundering (AML)/Combating the Financing of Terrorism(CFT) Regulations 2022 and section 4.3 of the CBN guidelines on Targeted Financial Sanctions Related to Terrorism and Terrorism Financing 2022, all financial institutions are required to immediately: Screen their customer database for business relationship with the designated individual and file a report to the NFIU and update their sanctions screening list to reflect the recent changes in the UNSC Consolidated Lists.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...