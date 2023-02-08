Business

CBN alerts banks to changes in UNSC consolidated list

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted Deposit Money Banks(DMBs), Other Financial Institutions and Payment Service Providers, to the recent changes in the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) Consolidated list as well as the ISIL and Al- Qaida sanctions list. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank directed the financial institutions to immediately, “update their sanctions screening list to reflect the recent changes in the UNSC Consolidated Lists.”

The circular partly read: “The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) had on January 16, 2023 listed Abdul Rehman Makki as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida and has accordingly being added to the ISIL(Da’esh) & Al-Qaida sanctions list of individuals and entities that are subject to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo as set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610(2021). “Further to the requirements of the provisions of Section 6 of the CBN Anti -Money Laundering (AML)/Combating the Financing of Terrorism(CFT) Regulations 2022 and section 4.3 of the CBN guidelines on Targeted Financial Sanctions Related to Terrorism and Terrorism Financing 2022, all financial institutions are required to immediately: Screen their customer database for business relationship with the designated individual and file a report to the NFIU and update their sanctions screening list to reflect the recent changes in the UNSC Consolidated Lists.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Rising costs, pandemic curbs hit McDonald’s profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) missed revenue and profit expectations on Thursday, as higher costs and tepid sales in its over 4,500 restaurants in Australia and China due to pandemicinduced curbs ate into gains from growth in the United States in the fourth quarter. According to Reuters News, operating costs rose 14 per cent to $3.61 billion […]
Business

COVID-19: Nigeria suffers mobile malware epidemic – Report

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Mobile users in Nigeria have been impacted by mobile malware during COVID-19. This is according to a new report by mobile technology specialist, Upstream, and its fullstack anti-fraud platform, Secure- D titled: “A Pandemic On Mobile – Mobile Ad Fraud and Malware.” The country, which has low mobile internet penetration at 35 per cent, has […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC empowers young Nigerians for business leadership

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, held its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, last week, designed to empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders. According to a press release, the event, which was the fifth in the series, attracted youths across Nigeria.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica