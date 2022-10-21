CBN, AMCON announce sale of Polaris Bank to SCIL

Apex bank, NIBSS to unveil payment card

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) have announced the completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 100 per cent of Polaris Bank’s equity by Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL).

This is even as the House of Representatives on Wednesday okayed the sale of Polaris Bank, noting that the acquisition followed laid down procedure and the relevant presidential approval. A statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communications Department at CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, on behalf of the bank and AMCON, disclosed that SCIL had paid an upfront consideration of N50 billion to acquire 100 per cent of the equity of Polaris Bank and had also accepted the terms of agreement, which include thefullrepaymentof thesum of N1.305 trillion, being the considerationbondsinjected. According to the statement, “the CBN, thus received an immediate return for the value it has created in Polaris Bank during the stabilisation period, as well asensuring that all funds originally provided to support the intervention are recovered. “Thesalewascoordinated by a Divestment Committee (the ‘Committee’) comprising representatives of the CBN and AMCON, and advised by legal and financial consultants.

“The Committee conducted a sale process by ‘private treaty,’ as provided in Section 34(5) of the AMCON Act to avoid negative speculations, retain value and preserve financial system stability. “In the process, parties who had formally expressed an interest in acquiring Polaris Bank, subsequent to theCBN interventionin2018, were invited to submit financial and technical proposals.

“Invitations to submit proposals were sent to 25 prequalified interested parties, out of which three parties eventually submitted final purchaseproposalsfollowing technical evaluation.” “All submissions were subject to a rigorous transactionprocessfromwhichSCIL emerged as the preferred bidder having presented the most comprehensive technical/ financial purchase proposal as well as the highest rated growth plansfor Polaris Bank,” the statement added. Commentingonthedevelopment, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was quoted as saying that the sale of the bank “marks the completion of a landmark intervention in a strategic institution in the Nigerian banking sector by the CBN and AMCON.” Hecommendedtheoutgoing board and management for their vital role since the bridge bank was established, in stabilising the bank’s operations, its balance sheet and implementing strong governance structures to address the issues that led to the intervention. According to him, the process has provided the CBN with an unprecedented opportunity to recover its intervention funds in full and promote financial stability and inclusive growth.

He wished SCIL well as theyimplementgrowthplans to build the bank from the strong foundations that have been established.” Meanwhile, in another development, the apex bank in conjunction with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc and the Bankers’ Committee is to launch Nigeria’s first payment card. Billed for launch January 16, next year, the national domestic payment card is similar to Mastercard and Visa card. The decision came to the foreonThursdayattheBankers’ Committee meeting of CBN.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...