Business

CBN amends timeline for revised cheque standard

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing the outbreak of Covid- 19 and the impact it had on the project, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has amended key implementation dates for the revised Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS).

A circular posted on the apex bank’s website, signed by the Director, Banking Services Department at the CBN, Sam Okojere, shows that with the amended timeline, the cut-off date of the parallel run for the scheme, during which old and new cheques would be allowed to co-exist, has been extended from August 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Thus, only new cheques would be allowed into the clearing system from January 1, 2021. The statement also said that banks that are unable to fully migrate to the new standard would have to write to the Director, Banking Services Department, to obtain a waiver for a maximum period of three months, ending March 31, 2021. The CBN, however, stressed that “waivers will only be granted if reasons for the inability to migrate are satisfactory after management consideration.”

Furthermore, the CBN stated that “fuedition of the Nigeria Cheque Standard(NCS) and the Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2.0 will commence April 1, and the NCS/ NICPAS 2.0 sanction grid will be fully operational on April 1, 2021.”

Noting that changes to the implementation timeline were aimed at ensuring a smooth migration to the revised NCS and the NICPAS Version 2.0, the CBN advised lenders to enlighten their customers and put necessary measures in place for the take -off of the new standard. The regulator had, in September 2019, approved a new cheque standard, which introduced a new digit on the Magnetic Ink Character Recognition code line and expiry dates for new cheque books.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil prices steady amid signs of demand coming back after coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices were volatile on Tuesday after markets were spooked by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying a hard-won U.S-China trade deal was “over”, though he later said his comments had been taken out of context. Jangled nerves were also soothed to some degree after U.S. President Donald Trump later […]
Business

NSE extends weekly decline by 0.8%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market last week extended weekly decline as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both depreciated by 0.08 per cent to close the week at 24,287.66 and N12.670 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial […]
Business

NSE opens July positive with N61bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of July on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.47 per cent as some blue chip stocks recorded price appreciations. Market breadth closed negative as BUA Cement Nigeria Plc led 12 gainers as against 22 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: