CBN approves new licence categorisations for payment system

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled new licence categorisations for the country’s payments system. In a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that the new licensing framework “offers clarity for new and existing market participants given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payments system.”

The circular shows that under the new framework, payment system liicensing has been streamlined according to permissible activities in four broad categories: Switching and Processing; Mobile Money Operations (MMOs); Payment Solution Services (PSSs) and Regulatory Sandbox. It further stated that only MMOs were permitted to hold customers’ funds and that companies with licences within any of the other categories were not permitted to hold customer funds.

In addition, it said: “Companies seeking to combine activities under the Switching and MMO categories are only permitted to operate under a holding company structure with the subsidiary entities clearly delineated to prevent comingling.

