Business

CBN approves new licence categorisations for payment system

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled new licence categorisations for the country’s payments system. In a circular signed by the Director, Payments System Management Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that the new licensing framework “offers clarity for new and existing market participants given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payments system.”

The circular shows that under the new framework, payment system liicensing has been streamlined according to permissible activities in four broad categories: Switching and Processing; Mobile Money Operations (MMOs); Payment Solution Services (PSSs) and Regulatory Sandbox. It further stated that only MMOs were permitted to hold customers’ funds and that companies with licences within any of the other categories were not permitted to hold customer funds.

In addition, it said: “Companies seeking to combine activities under the Switching and MMO categories are only permitted to operate under a holding company structure with the subsidiary entities clearly delineated to prevent comingling.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BVN enrolments rise by 1.3m in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

INCREASE Though still low-paced, increase in the number of accounts linked to BVN in the country has remained steady   Enrolments for the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) by bank account owners in the country rose by 1.3 million in the last three months, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to the data released by the […]
Business

5G: NCC maps out safety measures ahead of rollout

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Preparatory to the country’s rollout of 5G technology, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it is in putting in place health safety measures. Part of these measures, according to the commission’s 5G policy document, is to ensure that all equipment to be installed for the deployment of 5G meet the approved health protection certifications […]
Business

CBN: Rallying banks to support all sectors

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

The devastation afflicted on key businesses by COVID-19 leaves majority of them gasping for breath. In its usual intervention, CBN is rallying support of chief executives of banks for life line to revamp the key sectors of the economy in order to avert job losses, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports No sector of the economy escaped the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: