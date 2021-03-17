CBN: Bank customers to pay N6.98 per USSD transaction

Deposit money banks and mobile network operators in the country have agreed to charge customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) service a flat fee of N6.98 for each transaction, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

A joint statement released by the CBN and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which was posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday, said that effective March 16, 2021 (yesterday), customers would pay a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time they use USSD services. It said the new charges, which replace the current per billing structure for USSD service, were part of the agreement reached when DMBs and MNOs met on Monday to discuss the N42billion debt owed the telecom operators by banks.

MNOs had said at the weekend that they planned to suspend USSD services to banks on Monday over the debt. However, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, directed the telcos to shelve the plan. According to the joint statement released yesterday, which was signed by the apex bank’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, and Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, Pantami chaired Monday’s meeting of key stakeholders to discuss an amicable resolution in the interest of the general public. The statement partly read: “We are pleased to announce that after comprehensive deliberations on the key issues, a resolution framework acceptable to all parties was agreed thus: “Effective March 16, 2021, USSD services for financial transactions conducted at deposit money banks and all CBN-licensed institutions will be charged at a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction. This replaces the current per session billing structure, ensuring a much cheaper average cost for customers to enhance financial inclusion. This approach is transparent and will ensure the amount remains the same, regardless of the number of sessions per transaction.

“To promote transparency in its administration, the new USSD charges will be collected on behalf of mobile network operators directly from customers’ bank accounts. Banks shall not impose additional charges on customers for use of the USSD channel.” The statement also said a settlement plan for outstanding payments incurred for USSD services, previously rendered by mobile network operators, was being worked out by all parties in a bid to ensure that the matter is fully resolved.

It said financial institutions and telcos would discuss and agree on the operational modalities for the implementation of the new USSD pricing framework, including sharing of application programme interface to enable seamless, direct and transparent customer billing. “With the above resolutions, the impending suspension of DMBs from the USSD channel is hereby vacated. Therefore, DMBs shall no longer be disconnected from the USSD channel. “The general public is reminded that the USSD channel is optional, as several alternative channels such as mobile apps, internet banking and ATMs may be used for financial transactions.

“The CBN and NCC shall continue to engage relevant operators and all stakeholders to promote cheaper, seamless access to mobile and financial services for all Nigerians,” the statement added. In 2019, MNOs said they could no longer provide USSD services for free and proposed to take a cut of N4.50k per 20 seconds from the charges paid by customers to the banks. The banks, however, opposed the move on the grounds that it would raise costs by 450 per cent.

