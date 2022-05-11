News

CBN: Bank deposits hit N39.38trn in February

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The banking industry’s total deposits rose by N6.69trillion to N39.38trillion in February 2022 from N32.69trillion in February 2021, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (DG, FSS) at the apex bank, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, disclosed this in her Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) March meeting personal statement, posted on the CBN’s website yesterday. She stated: “The financial system remains resilient and continues to provide significant support for the domestic recovery. Data provided by Bank staff showed stability in broad financial soundness indicators and sustained improvement in asset quality, alongside growing credit to the private sector. “Capital adequacy as at February 2022 was robust at 14.40 per cent.

Industry liquidity was also strong at 43.5 per cent over the same period while the non-performing loans ratio declined further to 4.8 per cent in February 2022, from 4.94 per cent in December 2021. “This reflects the case-bycase review of regulatory forbearance, effects of the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy, and sound industry risk management practices.

Notably, total assets rose to N62.01trillion in February 2022 from N52.32 trillion in February 2021, while total deposits rose to N39.38trillion from N32.69trillion over the same period. “Total credit also increased by N4.13 trillion between end February 2021 and end-February 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce, and oil & gas sectors. “The continued growth in credit particularly to output enhancing sectors is expected to further support economic recovery. However, sustained regulatory vigilance is required to mitigate any potential crystallization of credit risk in the financial system from lingering macroeconomic risks.”

 

