CBN, Bankers’ Committee commence National Theatre rehabilitation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee have commenced the rehabilitation of the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, according to a tweet by the Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi. Ogunlesi noted that apart from the rehabilitation, the National Arts Theatre would be redeveloped into a creative hub for film, fashion, music and information technology.

Ogunlesi said in his tweet: ‘’Revamp of Nigeria’s National Theatre in Lagos has kicked off, a $50 million investment financed by the Bankers Committee in a PPP with the Nigerian government.

Apart from the rehabilitation, the sprawling ground will be redeveloped into a creative hub for film, fashion, music and IT.’’

The Federal Government, on July 12, 2020, handed over the National Theatre to CBN and the Bankers’ Committee to commence the renovation and reconstruction of the facility.

On February 15, 2021, the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, led other members of the Bankers’ Committee to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government for the handover of the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos

