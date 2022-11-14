CBN: Banks’ assets rise 19.13% to N66.76trn in 1 year

Despite the country’s sluggish economy, Nigerian banks grew their total assets by N10.72 trillion in one year (19.13 per cent) to N66.76 trillion in August 2022, from N56.04trillion in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

According to the September meeting personal statements of members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which were published over the weekend, CBN staff report indicates that although latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data shows that the economy is stalling, the banking system remains sound and resilient.

For instance, in his personal statement, Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, said: “The banking system remained sound, safe andresilientamid slowing economic growth Total assets of the banking industryshowedanincrease of N10.72 trillion or 19.13 per cent from N56.04 trillion in August 2021 to N66.76 trillion in August 2022, driven by balances with CBN/banks, investments, and credit expansion to the real sector.

“As a result, the total flow of credit to the economy increased from N22.62 trillion in August 2021 to N28.12 trillion, representing an increase of 24.3 per cent to the key sectors of the economy, including OilandGas, Manufacturing, General, Governments and commerce.

“Also, lending to individualsandhouseholdsincreased fromN1.848trillioninQ2’20to N2.496 trillion in Q2’22. The industry Non-Performing Loan (NPLs) ratio was 4.8 per cent at the end of August 2022 compared with 6.0 per cent at the end of August 2021, which was below the prudential maximum of 5.0 percent.

ThedeclineinNPLs wasattributabletowrite-offs, restructuring of facilities, Global Standing Instruction (GSI) and sound credit risk management by banks.”

Similarly, another member of the MPC and CBN Deputy Governor in charge of the bank’s Financial System Stability Directorate, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, stated: “Effective regulatory oversight and innovations in the financial system have supported the banking sector resiliencewithpositiveimplicationsfor outputperformance.

“The banking industry continued to post strong growth with total assets increasing by N10.72 trillion or 19.13 per cent between end- August 2021 and end-August 2022.

FinancialSoundness Indicators we real so robust and met minimum regulatory requirements – non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio declined further to 4.8 per cent in August2022,20basispoints( bps) lower than the rate recorded inJune2022, whilecapitaladequacyandliquidityratiosremained robust at 13.4 per cent and40.4percent, respectively, in August 2022.”

She also said: “Increased credit to growth enhancing sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing and general commerce helped support output recovery recorded in the domestic economy. Total credit increased by N5.50 trillion from N22.62 trillion to N28.12 trillion between end- August 2021 and end August 2022 due largely to increase in the level of funding and CBN’s Loans to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.”

Ahmad, however, stressed that “the strong financial system fundamentals and satisfactory stress test results,” the CBN, “must remain vigilant and proactively manage operational, asset quality and other risks to financial system stability, especially with the challenging global economic environment.”

Analysts note that despite the impact of the Covid- 19 crisis and challenges of operating in a tough business environment, Nigerian banks have consistently increased their assets in the last few years.

New Telegraph recently reported that the country’s first tier lenders- Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FBN Holdings- grew their total assets by 7.79 per cent to N47.53trillion as at the end of June2022, fromN44.09trillion at the end of December 2021.

In addition, data obtained from the CBN indicates the banking industry’s total assets, which stood at N34.59 trillion at the end of December 2017, jumped by 71.26 per cent(N24.65trillion) to N59.24trillion as of the end of December 2021.

