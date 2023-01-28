CBN: Banks’ credit to economy hit N66.46trn in December

Banks’ credit to the economy rose by N17.70trillion (36.30 per cent) to N66.46 trillion as of December 2022, compared with N48.70triilion in the corresponding period of the previous year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the “Money and Credit Statistics” for December 2022, released by the apex bank yesterday, of the net domestic credit, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to government stood at N41.80 trillion and N24.66trillion respectively.

Saturday Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s data indicates that banking sector credit to the private sector increased by N6.88trillion or 19.71 per cent to N41.80trillion in November last year from N34.92trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. Also, the data shows that when compared with the figure for November 2022 (N41.58trillion) banking sector credit to the private sector in December last year increased by N220.70 billion or 0.53 per cent. Similarly, the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N10.82trillion or 78.15per cent to N24.66trillion in December last year from N13.84trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. In the same vein, Monthon- Month, net credit to government increased by N2.02trillion to N24.66trillion in December last year from N22.64trillion in the preceding month, according to the data.

Further analysis of the data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) dropped to N2.57 trillion in December 2022 from N2.65 trillion in the preceding month. Also, currency in circulation fell to N3.01trillion in December 2022 from N3.16trillion in the previous month. Analysts note that banking industry credit to the economy has maintained an upward trend in recent years, occasioned by policies that the CBN introduced to encourage Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. For instance, the CBN, in July 2019, introduced the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year. Indeed, financial experts believe the LDR policy was responsible for total flow of credit to the economy rising from N23.49 trillion in October 2021 to N28.81 trillion in October 2022, according to CBN data.

