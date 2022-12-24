News Top Stories

CBN: Banks' credit to economy rises to N64.22trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Banks’ credit to the economy rose by N15.81trillion (32.65 per cent) to N64.22 trillion as of November 2022, compared with N48.41 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the “Money and Credit Statistics” for November 2022, released by the apex bank yesterday, of the net domestic credit, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to the government stood at N41.58 trillion and N22.64 trillion respectively.

Saturday Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s data shows that banking sector credit to the private sector increased by N6.20 trillion or 17.53 per cent to N41.58 trillion in November this year from N35.38 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. Also, the data shows that when compared with the figure for October 2022 (N40.84 trillion), banking sector credit to the private sector in November increased by N746.18 billion or 1.83 per cent. Similarly, the data indicates that net credit to the government rose by N9.60 trillion or 73.69 per cent to N22.64 trillion in November this year from N13.03 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. However, Month-on- Month, net credit to government fell marginally by N7.03 billion to N22.64 trillion in November from N22.65 trillion in the preceding month, according to the data.

Further review of the CBN’s data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) dropped to N2.65 trillion in November 2022 from N2.84 trillion in the preceding month. In the same vein, currency in circulation fell to N3.16 trillion in November 2022 from N3.30 trillion in the previous month. Analysts note that banking industry credit to the economy, especially to the private sector, has maintained an upward trend in recent years, occasioned by policies that the CBN introduced to encourage Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. Specifically, the CBN, in July 2019, introduced the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019.

It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year. In his personal statement at the meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in November, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, stated: “The industry Non-Performing Loan (NPLs) ratio was 4.8 per cent at the end of October 2022, compared with 5.3 per cent at the end of the corresponding period of 2021, which was below the prudential maximum of 5.0 per cent.

 

