CBN: Banks’ credit to economy rose to N68.90trn in January

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Banks’ credit to the economy rose by N18.81trillion (37.56 per cent) to N68.90 trillion in January this year from N50.09trillion in the corresponding period of 2022, latest data released  by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.
According to the “Money and Credit Statistics” for January 2023, released by the apex bank yesterday, of the net domestic credit, banks’ lending to the private sector and net credit to government stood at N42.25 trillion and N26.65 trillion respectively.
New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s data indicates that banks’ credit to the private sector increased by N7.07 trillion or 20.09 per cent to N42.25 trillion in January this year from N35.18 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.
Also, the data shows that when compared with the figure for December 2022 (N41.80 trillion) banking sector credit to the private sector in January this year increased by N451.63 billion or 1.08 per cent.
Similarly, the data indicates that net credit to

government rose by N11.74 trillion or 78.79per cent to N26.65 trillion in January from N14.90 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022. M o n t h – o n – Month, net credit to government increased by N1.99trillion to N26.65trillion in January from N24.66trillion in the preceding month, according to the data. Further analysis of the data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) dropped to N788.92 billion in January from N2.57 trillion in December 2022. Also, currency in circulation fell to N1.39trillion in January from N3.01trillion in the previous month. Analysts point out that banking industry credit to the economy has maintained an upward trend in recent years, occasioned by policies that the CBN introduced to encourage Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. For instance, the CBN, in July 2019, introduced the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year. Indeed, financial experts believe the LDR policy was responsible for total flow of credit to the economy rising from N23.49 trillion in October 2021 to N28.81 trillion in October 2022, according to CBN data.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

