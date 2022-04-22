CBN: Banks’ credit to private sector hits N36.37trn

Banks’ credit to the private sector rose by N385.40billion to N36.37trillion in March 2022 from N35.99trillion in the previous month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the apex bank, yesterday, also indicates that net domestic credit increased to N52.69trillion in March from N50.71 trillion in February. Similarly, the data shows that that credit to the government rose to N16.32trillion in March from N14.72trillion in the previous month.

Further analysis of the data reveals that Currency Outside Banks (COB) stood at N2.722 trillion in March 2022 compared with N2.723trillion in February. According to analysts, the surge in banking credit to the private sector is the result of policies introduced by the CBN to encourage deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. Specifically, analysts cite the 65 per cent Loanto- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy which the apex bank introduced in 2019 as the key factor that led to total credit to the private sector rising by over N4trillion between March 2020 and December 2021.

