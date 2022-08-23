CBN: Banks’ credit to private sector rises by 21.3% to N39.87trn

Banking sector credit to the private sector rose by N7.01trillion or 21.33 per cent to N39.87trillion as of July 2022, compared with the N32.86trillion it stood at as of the end of July last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

The apex bank’s “Money and Credit Statistics” for July 2022, posted on its website, yesterday, also show that credit to the private sector, last month, increased by N1.41trillion or 0.04per cent to N39.87 trillion in July from N38.46 trillion in the previous month.

Similarly, the data indicates that net domestic credit rose by N14.97 trillion or 33.28 per cent to N59.96trillion in July 2022 from N44.99 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

Compared with the previous month’s (June 2022) N56.51 trillion, net domestic credit increased by 6.10 per cent (N3.45 trillion).

In the same vein, net credit to government rose to N20.09 trillion in July 2022 from N12.12 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

Month-on-Month, net credit to government increased by N2.04trillion or 0.11 per cent to N20.09trillion in July 2022 from N18.05trillion in the preceding month. In addition, the CBN’s data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) dropped to N2.72 trillion in July 2022 from N2.76 trillion in the previous month.

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from the CBN indicates that banking industry credit to the private sector has maintained an upward trend in the last few years. Analysts attribute the development to the policies that the CBN introduced to encourage deposit money banks to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth. Specifically, one of such policies generally cited by financial experts is the apex bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.

Introduced in July 2019, the policy saw the CBN increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year.

For instance, in his personal statement at the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in May this year, a member of the committee, Professor Festus Adenikinju, stated: “Industry Credit increased by N4.65 trillion between April 2021 and April 2022.

This growth can be attributed primarily to 2 0 increased funding base of the industry and the CBN’s Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy. “All sectors of the economy have benefitted from the increased lending with the top three being Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and General. However, governments rank as number four largest beneficiary of total credit.

In fact, in terms of sectors that recordedthehighestincrease in gross credit between end- May 2019 and end-April 2022, Governments are in the top three, after manufacturing and General (retail and personal loans).” He further stated: “In terms of interest on lending, 70.93 per cent of loan recipients in April 2022, accessed those loans at 15 per cent or below, compared with 61.29 per cent in March 2022.

“This shows more banks customerswereabletoaccess loans at lower interest rates over the two periods. The Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) are also doing quite well.

“Between April 2021 and April 2022, OFIs grew total assets by 11 per cent, total credit 21 per cent, total deposits 16 per cent and total borrowings by 11 per cent. The OFIs provide the avenue for increasing financial inclusiveness in the Nigerian economy.”

