CBN: Banks grow assets by 24% to N73.59trn

Posted on

Nigeria’s banks grew their total assets by N14.35 trillion (24.24 per cent) to N73.59 trillion in December last year, from N59.24 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

According to the January meeting personal statements of members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which were posted on the apex bank’s website, despite the country’s tepid economic growth, the various Financial Soundness Indicators (FSI) showed that the banking systems remain safe, sound, and resilient.

As the Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, put it: “Thankfully, the banking system remains sound, safe, and resilient. Industry Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) decreased from 4.9 per cent in December 2021 to 4.2 per cent in December 2022, which was below the maximum prudential requirement of 5.0 per cent.

“The decline in NPLs was attributable to write-offs, restructuring of facilities, Global Standing Instruction (GSI) and sound credit risk management by banks. Total assets of the banking industry grew by N14.36 trillion or 24.24 per cent from N59.24  trillion in December 2021 to N73.59 trillion in December 2022, driven by balances with CBN/banks, investments, and credit expansion to the real sector.

“As a result, total gross credit increased by N5.14 trillion or 20.93 per cent between the end of December 2021 and December 2022, from N24.57 trillion to N29.72 trillion, due to the increase in the industry funding base as well as the CBN’s directive on LDR, which has encouraged banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy, and business strategy and competition.

The increase in credit to the key sectors of the economy is expected to bolster aggregate demand and promote economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation.”

Also, in her personal statement, CBNDeputyGovernor in charge of the apex bank’s Financial System Stability Directorate, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, said: “The financial system has provided significant support for needed domestic economic resilience amidst global shocks and remained strong into 2023. “Data provided by bank staff indicated stability in broad soundness indicators and an unprecedented improvement in asset quality, even as credit to the private sectorcontinuedtogrow.

Capitaladequacyasof December 2022 was robust at 13.83 per cent, 383 basis points above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent. Industry liquiditywasalsostrong at 44.10per centoverthesameperiodand supportedbysignificantcash reserve requirement buffers available to provide liquidity backstops, should banks require it.

“Key industry aggregates also continued their year-on-year upward trajectory with total assets rising to N73.59trillion in December 2022 from N59.24 trillion in December 2021, while total depositsrosetoN45.50trillion from N38.42trillion over the same period.

“Total credit also increased by N5.14 trillion between end December 2021 and end-December 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, General commerce and Oil & Gas sectors. This impressive increase was achieved amidst continueddeclinein non-performing loans ratio from 4.90 per cent in December 2021 to 4.20 per cent in December 2022.”

She added: “The sector also benefitted from ingenious Initiatives such as the naira redesign and revised cash withdrawal limit policies, all expected to strengthen the banking channel of monetary policy transmission. Furthermore, resultsof stress tests showed resilience of banks’ solvencyandliquidity ratiosinresponsetopotential severe macroeconomic shocks.”

Ahmad, however, stressed that the regulator “must remain vigilant to proactively manage probable macro risks to the financial system arising from spillover effects of global headwinds and domestic vulnerabilities, in view of the financial system’s strategic role in driving sustainable economic recovery.”

While they all highlighted the good health of the banking sector in their personal statements, some of the MPC members warned about the country’s dire fiscal situation and called for the immediate removal of fuel subsidy as part of measures to address the problem.

