CBN: Banks’ solvency vulnerable to prolonged economic contraction

Although the nation’s banking industry generally enjoyed health in the first half of the year, its solvency and liquidity position would have been vulnerable to sustained economic contraction, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank disclosed this in its “Economic Report Half Year 2020” report released on Monday. According to the CBN, with the COVID-19 crisis significantly raising the risks to financial stability, it carried out solvency stress tests and liquidity simulations in the first half of the year which showed that: “the banking industry solvency and liquidity position under mild to moderate scenarios of sustained economic contraction remained robust,but may be vulnerable under severe scenario of sustained economic contraction.” As the report puts it: “The CBN sustained the conduct of top-down solvency and liquidity assessment of the banking industry in the review period.

Consequently, the bank conducted top-down banking industry stress tests on 22 commercial and five merchant banks to assess their resilience to systemic risks, while the banks conducted bottom-up solvency and liquidity stress tests, in line with ICAAP provisions. “The stress test was conducted within the background of a sharp fall in oil prices, reduced global demand for Nigeria’s oil products, decline in government revenue, unfavourable current account position and a fall in GDP.

“The result showed that under the severe scenario of sustained significant contraction in GDP of 3.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, negative 4.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and negative 4.5 per cent in first quarter of 2021, the banking industry CAR will fall to 11.19 per cent, 9.26 per cent and 8.30 per cent, respectively. However, the severity of the simulated GDP contraction may be contained by a combination of fiscal and monetary interventions.

“A further stress testing of idiosyncratic impact of COVID-19 on banks’ CAR in respect of defaults in unstructured nine portfolios was carried out. The results revealed that the industry CAR would be threatened if 35.0 per cent of the unstructured credit portfolio is classified as ‘Doubtful’, or 25.0 per cent as “Lost”. At these stages, the industry NPL ratio would rise to 13.64 per cent and 16.73 per cent, while CAR would fall to 9.84 per cent and 6.91 per cent, respectively.” While stressing that the industry’s capital adequacy and liquidity ratios were above the regulatory minimum during the review period, the CBN stated that: “As a result of the high increase in risk weighted assets, driven by the implementation of the policy measures to increase lending to the real sector, and corresponding increase in total qualifying capital, the industry capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remain relatively stable at 15.0 per cent at the end of the first half of 2020, compared with 15.3 per cent at end-June 2019.” It, however, pointed out that the industry capital adequacy ratio threshold remained at 15.0 per cent for banks with international authorisation and 10.0 per cent for banks with either national or regional authorisation.

In addition, the apex bank stated that the industry liquidity ratio decreased to 65.1 per cent at the end of the first half of 2020, from 73.0 per cent at end-June 2019, reflecting the decrease in the stock of liquid assets held by banks. “With the exception of four commercial banks and one merchant bank, others met the minimum regulatory liquidity ratios of: 30.0 per cent, 20.0 per cent and 10.0 per cent for commercial banks, merchant banks and non-interest banks, respectively in the first half of 2020,” it said. Furthermore, the report stated that due to sustained recoveries, write-offs and disposals of pledged collaterals, the asset quality of the banking industry, measured by the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans (NPL ratio), improved to 6.4 per cent at end June 2020, compared with 9.4 per cent at end-June 2019. It added that: “At that level, the ratio remained slightly above the regulatory threshold of 5.0 per cent.

Loan loss provision coverage stood at 93.7 per cent at end June 2020, compared with 79.8 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019.” It also disclosed that the Joint (CBN/NDIC) Risk Asset Assessment (Target) examination of 26 banks in the review period showed that banks’ earnings, compared with the corresponding period of 2019, improved as a result of higher volume of credit transactions, enhanced asset quality and high quality of loans that led to reduction in impairment charges, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...