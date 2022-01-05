CBN: Banks’ total assets hit N57.30trn in October

The total assets of the banking industry increased by N7.83 trillion or 15.83 per cent to N57.30 trillion in October 2021 from N49.47 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020, latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to recently released personal statements that members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wrote at their meeting in November, the banking industry remains resilient and continues to post record growth in assets despite the effect of COVID-19.

In his personal statements, for instance, Deputy Governor (Economic Policy) at CBN, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, stated: “The banking system remained sound and safe, buoyed by monetary policy support and prudential measures. The total asset of the industry increased by 15.8 per cent from N49.47 trillion in October 2020 to N57.30 trillion in October 2021. “Accordingly, the gross banking sector credit increased by 21.12 per cent from N19.39 trillion in October 2020 to N23.49 trillion in October 2021. Increased in credit was recorded in manufacturing, consumer credit, general commerce, information and communication and agriculture. “The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was 15.2 per cent, slightly above the prudential benchmarks of 15.0 per cent, indicating the soundness of the industry.

Furthermore, the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio was 5.3 per cent at end-October 2021, an improvement from 5.7 per cent at end-October 2020, reflecting the case-by-case review of regulatory forbearance, the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy and strengthening of risk management practices in banks.” Similarly, another member of MPC, Dr. Robert Asogwa, stated: “The domestic financial market remains strong and resilient in the months of September and October, but some minimal volatility was observed in the equity market in the early weeks of November. “The banking sector credit to the economy continued to expand in October 2021, particularly the credit to the private sector. Overall, the growth of broad money (M3) improved significantly from 4.72 per cent on a month-on-month basis at end-September to 7.10 per cent at end-October 2021, which is commensurate with the increase in credit to the private sector and increase in claims of the central bank on government.

“The banking sector itself remains stable and resilient, just like the position at MPC meeting in September, despite the fact that the profitability indicators were unchanged between September and October. “The non-performing loans ratio for the banking sector decreased further from 6.0 per cent in August 2021 to 5.4 per cent in September and further to 5.3 per cent in October 2021. The size of the total banking industry assets has continued an impressive expansion, increasing by N7.83 trillion or 15.83 per cent (y-on-y) between October 2020 and October 2021.” New Telegraph’s findings show that Nigeria’s banking industry total assets have been on an upward trajectory in recent years despite the challenges of regulatory headwinds and a tough business environment. Specifically, an analysis of data obtained from CBN shows that deposit money banks’ total assets and liabilities, which stood at N34.59 trillion at the end of December 2017, rose to N37.21 trillion at the end of December 2018 and further increased from N38.57 trillion in November 2019 and to N42.89 trillion in February 2020. Significantly, the banks have maintained their asset growth trajectory, even though in a report it released in December 2020, Fitch Ratings, citing the COVID-19 crisis, said Nigerian bank asset quality was expected to weaken over the next 12 months to 18 months.

The rating agency’s report stated: “Debt relief measures have prevented a material rise in impaired loans in 2020, but Fitch forecasts the average impaired loan ratio to range between 10 per cent and 12 per cent by YE21 as these measures end. Earnings are expected to recover gradually with the economy but remain exposed to further economic shocks from oil price volatility.” It further stated: “Bank asset quality has historically fallen with oil prices; the oil sector represented 28 per cent of loans at end-1H20. Upstream and midstream segments (nearly seven per cent of gross loans) have been particularly affected by low oil prices and production cuts. However, the sector has performed better than expected since the start of the crisis, limiting the rise in credit losses this year due to a combination of debt relief afforded to customers, a stabilisation in oil prices, the hedging of financial exposures and the widespread restructuring of loans to the sector following the 2015 crisis. “The credit loss ratio for the banks under our coverage rose by 50bp to 110bp in 1H20, but remained well below the 380bp peak in 2016 (following the 2015 crisis). The low ratio mainly reflects regulatory forbearance on coronavirus-related restructured loans and associated provisioning policy being less than proactive. In addition to solid revaluation gains and trading gains, the containment of credit losses will support profitability. With the expiry of relief measures and persistently weak oil prices, we believe the average credit loss ratio to lean somewhat toward the levels seen in 2016.” In its 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders titled, “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” released in June, Coronation Asset Management projected that the country’s Tier 1 banks will grow their total assets from an estimated N43.93 trillion at the end of this year to N48.31 trillion in 2022

