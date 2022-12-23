CBN: Banks’ total assets rise 21.58% to N69.67trn

Nigerian banks grew their total assets by N12.37 trillion (21.58 per cent) to N69.67 trillion in October 2022, from N57.30trillion in the corresponding period of last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. According to the November meeting personal statements of members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which were released yesterday, the apex bank staff report shows that despite global economic uncertainties, occasioned primarily by the Ukraine crisis, Nigeria’s banking system remains sound and resilient.

For instance, in her personal statement, CBN Deputy Governor in charge of the bank’s Financial System Stability Directorate, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, stated: “The financial system remains strong and continues to provide significant support for needed domestic economic resilience. “Data provided by bank staff showed stability in broad financial soundness indicators and sustained improvement in asset quality, alongside growing credit to the private sector. Capital adequacy ratio as at October 2022 was robust at 13.40 per cent above the minimum 10 per cent requirement.

“Industry liquidity was also strong at 40.1 per cent over the same period while the non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio declined further to 4.8 per cent in October 2022, compared to 5.3 per cent in October 2021. “This reflects improvement in industry risk management practices and implementation of regulatorypoliciestomanageNPLs such as the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) Policy.

The results of stress tests conducted by staff, show that financial soundness indicators remained above minimum regulatory thresholds under mild to severe shocks.” She further stated: “Notably, total assets rose to N69.67trillion in October 2022 from N57.30 trillion in October 2021, while total deposits rose to N43.05 trillion from N36.13 trillion over the sameperiod. Totalcreditalso increased by N5.32 trillion to N28.81trillion between end- October2021andend-October 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce, and oil & gas sectors.

“The continued credit expansion particularly to output enhancing sectors is expected to further support economic activities. However, sustained regulatory vigilance is required to mitigate any potential crystallization of credit risk in the financial system in view of lingering macroeconomic risks.” She, however, added that “notwithstanding the strong financial system fundamentals and satisfactory stress test results, the bank must remain vigilant and proactively manage operational, asset quality and other risks to financial system stability, especially with the challenging global economic environment.”

Similarly, in his personal statement, another member of the MPC, Professor Adeola Adenikinju, stated: “The Banking System Stability Review Report was also presented at the meeting. The variousFinancialSoundness Indicators (FSI) showed that the banking systems remain safe, sound, and resilient. All the FSIs are within the prudential requirements and compared well with comparator countries. All measures of industry aggregates: assets, deposits and credit rose year on year. “Total assets of the banking industry grew by N12.37 trillion between end-October 2021 and 2022. Similarly, industry credit increased by N5.32 trillion over the same period. In addition, total industry deposits rose by N6.92 trillion between end-October 2021 and 2022. “In October 2022, a total of 125,305 new credits valued at N767.06 billion were granted to various customers. There was marginal increase in lending rates in the industry in response to recent measuresby theCBN. Thedecline in industry NPL ratio to 4.81 per cent at end October 2022 compared to 5.29 per cent at end-October 2021 is commendable.” Also, commenting on the healthof thebankingsystem in his personal statement, Robert Asogwa, stated: “The bankingsectorindicatorsare robust, similar to the position at the last MPC meeting, with non-performing loans ratio declining further from 4.9 per cent to 4.8 per cent in October2022andwithfurther increases in total assets. “Of particular interest is the addition of above one trillion naira in total industry deposits between September and October 2022.

