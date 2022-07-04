CBN: Banks’ total assets rise to N64.32trn in April

The total assets of the nation’s banking industry grew by 20.97 per cent to N64.32trillion as of the end of April 2022 from N53.17 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

A member of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the apex bank, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, disclosed this in his personal statement at the Committee’s May meeting which was published on Thursday.

According to him: “The banking system remained sound, stable and resilient. Total assets of the banking industry grew by 20.97 per cent from N53.17 trillion in April 2021 to N64.32 trillion in April 2022, driven by balances with CBN/banks, Open Market Operations (OMO) bills, and credittotherealsector of the economy.

“As a result, the total flow of credit to the economy increased to N26.10 trillion in April 2022 from N21.45 trillion in April 2021, representing an increase of 21.66 per cent. Some sectors with the increased credit included manufacturing, consumer credit, general commerce, information and communication, and agriculture.”

He further stated: “The Non-Performing Loan(NPL) ratio stood at 5.31 per cent at the end of April 2022, slightly above the prudential threshold of 5.00 per cent. It was, however, an improvement from 5.89 per cent at the end of April 2021, reflecting recoveries, restructuring of facilities and sound management practices by Other Depository Corporations (ODCs).”

Analysts note that despite the challenging operating environment, the banking industry’s total assets have maintained their upward trend in recent years. For instance, data obtained from the CBN, shows that the total assets of the country’s deposit money banks (DMBs), which stood at N34.59 trillion at the end of December 2017, jumped by 71.26 per cent(N24.65trillion) to N59.24trillion as of the end of December 2021.

Indeed, New Telegraph reports that the banks’ total assets growth trajectory was not affected by the Covid- 19 crisis as it surpassed forecasts by Fitch Solutions Group (FSG)-an affiliate of Fitch Ratings Incorporatedwhich, citing the pandemic as its reason for revising its 2020 forecast for Nigeria’s total banking asset growth to N44.2 trillion for that year.

In its report published in June 2020, FSG had also predicted an average annual asset growth of 12.0 per cent to N63.8trillion, fortheNigerian banking industry by 2024.

However, in its latest report on the country’s banks released onMay 262022, Fitch Ratings noted that “Nigerian banks’ operating environments could deteriorate in 2022–2023 as adverse global economic conditions feed through to the local economy.”

S till, the credit rating agency stated: “Soaring inflation led the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise its benchmark rate by 150bp on 24 May, and the pressures on banks’ profitability and asset quality will be higher than we had initially expected for 2022.

“However, the sharp rise in oil prices this year will mitigate the economic impact from the global risks, and we do not expect Nigeria’s banking sector to experience a material shock.” It added that “high inflation and a potential economic slowdown will put pressure on borrowers, to the detriment of the banks’ asset quality.

Inflationaryconcerns led the CBN to raise its benchmark rate by 150bp to 13 per cent on 24 May, the first increase since 2016. We expect interest rates to increase further given accelerating inflation and tighter global financial conditions. This should support the banks’ net interest margins, which have been dented by low rates in recent years.”

According the agency, the most pronounced benefit of higher oil prices is decreased pressure on banks’ asset quality. “Oil prices and Nigerian banks’ non-performing loan ratios have been closely inversely correlated in the past, reflecting the outsized exposure to the oil and gas sector in loan books, the Nigerian economy’s high dependence on oil revenues, and the spillover effects from oil to non-oil sectors,” it stated.

However, despite the seemingly impressive growth in Nigerian banks’ total assets in the last few years, a former Governor of the CBN, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (current Anambra State Governor), who spearheaded a consolidation drive in the industry in 2004/2005, said in November 2019, that the total size of Nigerian banks’ assets, which stood at N43.7 trillion as at half-year 2019, waslowcomparedtothe banking sector in some other African countries.

Soludo, who stated this at the launch of Afrinvest’s 2019 Nigerian Banking Sector Report, stressed the need for the nation’s lenders to be able to finance large ticket transactions in the continent.

