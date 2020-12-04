Business

CBN begins execution of new diaspora remittance policy

Emefiele: It’ll satisfy dollar needs of banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Nigeria’s economy, especially the banking sector, stands to reap bountifully from the gains of new diaspora remittances policy which kicks off today. CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who stated this yesterday in Abuja while addressing media on new remittance inflow policy, expressed optimism that the new policy will satisfy dollar needs of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

The CBN had, on Monday, reviewed its policy on remittances which will allow recipients receive their funds in dollars, a move which gave the naira a lift at the parallel market. Emefiele said the review remittance inflow policy, which takes effect today, is not susceptible to money laundering as being feared in certain quarters. In CBN’s effort to liberalize receipt and administration of diaspora remittances into Nigeria, beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) are, henceforth, to receive such inflows in foreign currency (US dollars) through the designated banks of their choice.

The recipients of remittances are also given the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (US dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary account. These changes, CBN said, are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity, and create more transparency in the administration of diaspora remittances into Nigeria. Speaking on how remittance data is computed, he said: “As a matter of fact, from data we have, the way the size of the remittance is computed by the IMF takes into consideration, not just the monies that come in directly as flows, but also what we call the earnings of Nigerians in diaspora in different parts of the world. “It’s important for me to draw a parallel line.

I’m aware from the data available that, for instance, Pakistan, even in the midst of COVID-19, receives $2 billion monthly from flows from Pakistani in diaspora. This is a country that I will say by geography, demographic is about the same with Nigeria.

“So, we are hereby saying that if Nigeria is able to receive even if it is just $1 billion monthly or moving close to $2 billion monthly, I’m so certain you all know what will happen to exchange rate in Nigeria,” he said.

He said the review policy would take care of dollar needs of DMBs. “I am so certain that after some time, banks will not have any need to begin to call on the CBN to provide dollar to fund their commercial operation. That’s why we are saying that we want to aggressively take on this and see how this will help our economy. “Second, critics say the policy will fuel money laundering. This issue really does not arise because banks have their KYC and because over time we will try and encourage situations where funds are flowing into the domiciliary account of the recipient, I belief money laundering issues would have been totally dealt with,” he said.

