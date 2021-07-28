CBN: Bolstering naira amid Nigeria’s import-dependence

Nigeria’s reliance on crude oil for about 90 per cent of its export earnings as well as the country’s importdependence have made the task of defending naira a challenging one for successive Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governors since the 1980s. The incumbent CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, however, surpasses his predecessors in terms of finding a panacea for the problem, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Following the devastating impact that the slump in oil prices had on the Nigerian economy in the 1980s and also in 2008/2009, which resulted in acute forex scarcity and a devaluation of naira, key stakeholders in public and private sectors had begun to clamour for the country to urgently break from its oil dependence and develop its non-oil sector, especially agriculture.

Core mandate

Indeed, with safeguarding the international value of the legal tender currency, maintaining the country’s external reserves and ensuring monetary and price stability, being part of its core mandate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has always gone to great lengths to support the naira.

Since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, the apex bank, arguing that for Nigeria’s external reserves not to be at the mercy of a slump in oil prices, the nation must have a strong economic base, has gone beyond its core mandates, by stepping up its developmental interventions in the non-oil sector as part of efforts to diversify the country’s export earnings.

The current CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for instance, has always responded to criticism of the regulator’s developmental interventions by pointing out that the regulator had no choice than to support real sector activities given the country’s continued dependence on oil and challenges it usually faces whenever the price of the commodity plunges.

In fact, following his appointment for his first term as CBN governor in June 2014, Emefiele unveiled a 10-point agenda that he said would see the apex bank, under his watch, use its resources to build a resilient financial system that will serve the growth and development needs of the country, adding that the bank would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas.

However, apart from launching intervention schemes such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Pro- gramme (ABP), CBN, as part of measures to conserve the external reserves and support the production of goods that can be produced locally, in 2015, placed restriction on access to forex for 41 items, such as rice, tomatoes, and palm oil for domestic and the export market.

The forex restriction list, which now contains about 44 items, is frequently reviewed by the regulator. Explaining the move at the time, Emefiele declared that the Federal Government was determined to return the country to the era when the manufacturing and agricultural sectors formed the base of the nation’s economy.

He warned that CBN would not support the importation of items that could be produced in the country, stressing that the apex bank could not afford to be allocating its foreign exchange reserves for the importation of items that will not boost the economy and generate jobs for Nigerians.

However, with the CBN’s measures still fresh at the time, they could not prevent naira from crashing to a record low of N520 per dollar on the parallel market in February 2017.

Introduction of NAFEX

To arrest the local currency’s slide, CBN, on April 27, 2017, introduced the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing Mechanism (NAFEX), also known as the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) window.

The apex bank had explained that the purpose of the window was to boost liquidity in the forex market and ensure timely execution and settlement for eligible transactions. The move proved a masterstroke as it quickly led to naira’s rebound on the parallel market, remaining stable at about N370 per dollar on the parallel market for most part of 2018 and 2019.

COVID-19 crisis

However, as the measures and policies introduced by CBN were helping the apex bank to support naira, oil prices began to slide in late 2019. The onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis early last year further made the situation more challenging for the regulator.

In addition to pushing down the price of oil to record lows (oil prices actually turned negative for the first time in history in April last year), the pandemic forced governments around the world to impose strict COVID-19 lockdown measures, which resulted in costly shutdowns of their economies, as well as capital flight.

Consequently, from its pre-COVID- 19 level of $36.38 billion in February 2020, the country’s foreign reserves dropped to about $33 billion and the resultant depletion of the reserves encouraged speculators to state taking positions against naira. In a bid to bolster the local currency,

CBN had to adjust (weaken) its official exchange rate twice last year, first, from N305 per dollar to N360/$1 and then to N379 per dollar. It also introduced several measures to increase its foreign earnings and improve liquidity across the FX windows. For instance, on November 30, 2020, CBN directed all international money transfer operators (IMTOs) to pay funds to beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (dollars) as against the erstwhile naira payment.

Naira-for-dollar scheme

Still, naira remained under lot of pressure in the forex markets as 2020 drew to a close as it fell to N478/$1 on the parallel market and closed at a then record low of N410.25 per dollar at the I&E window on December 31 2020.

Thus, in its bid to incentivise the inflow of diaspora remittances and boost the external reserves, CBN, in early March, introduced “Nairafor- dollar scheme,” under which recipients of diaspora remittances, who receive funds through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), would be paid N5 for every $1 received.

The scheme, which commenced on March 8, was initially slated to expire on May 8, but has been extended until further notice

According to CBN, the initiative was aimed at checking round tripping and providing Nigerians in the Diaspora with cheaper and more convenient ways of sending remittances to their loved ones, friends and associates in the country. It also explained that the scheme was aimed at boosting remittance inflows into the country, thereby leading to an increase in the nation’s external reserves and enhancing exchange rate stability. Adoption of NAFEX rate Traders and analysts were still trying to assess the impact of the scheme on forex liquidity, when CBN, on May 14, removed the N379 per dollar exchange rate on the home page of its website and, on May 24, adopted the NAFEX rate as the official exchange rate. Analysts, who commended the CBN’s action, said it was a significant step towards exchange rate unification and that it would eventually lead to the appreciation of the naira.

For instance, commenting on the move, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said that the adoption of the NAFEX rate as the official rate would lead to the creation of “a more transparent price discovery and settlement system,” and indicates that the apex bank was moving towards exchange rate convergence.

He added that the NAFEX rate adoption also meant that: “Forex transactions (are) now strictly system generated- not on mobile phones.” He also forecast that naira would be bolstered by CBN increasing its intervention in the forex market by $1billion, as well as high oil price ($70pb) and increased oil production in July.

Furthermore, Rewane, who is also a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, pointed out that CBN’s adoption of the NAFEX rate as the official rate would boost government revenue.

Similarly, reacting to the development, the Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Onadele Koko, commended CBN, saying that by its action, CBN had activated the on-system trading and reporting of foreign exchange (FX) transactions on the FMDQ-advised System.

Onadele said: “FMDQ is excited at the introduction of marketbuilding initiatives by the CBN to ensure the further development of the FX market, in recognition that a liquid, transparent and credible FX market is a major precursor for increased inflows into the Nigerian financial market. “FMDQ remains committed to institutionalising structures – efficient processes, systems, etc., in collaboration with market stakeholders, to support initiatives towards delivering a thriving FX market that is well-positioned to support the Nigerian economy.”

Meeting with bank CEOs

Aside from the aforementioned measures, CBN Governor, Emefiele, early this month, held a meeting with the Managing Directors of deposit money banks (DMBs), during which he cautioned them to desist from denying customers, particularly travelers, the opportunity to purchase foreign exchange for the purposes of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), tuition fees, medical payments, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) transactions or for the repatriation of foreign direct investment (FDI) proceeds.

The apex bank said it would severely deal with any bank that denies customers the opportunity to purchase foreign exchange for legitimate purposes.

Conclusion

As a senior bank official, who did not want his name in print put it, “this CBN clearly takes its mandate of ensuring a strong naira quite seriously. For about four years, it successfully maintained relative stability in all segments of the foreign exchange market despite volatility in the oil market.

Although the impact of the pandemic has been devastating, anyone who is calculating that CBN, especially under Emefiele’s watch, may not be able to vigorously defend naira as it did in 2016 and 2017 would be making a big mistake.”

