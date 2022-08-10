CBN: Boosting agriculture as global food crisis looms

The growing concern that climate changeinduced extreme weather events, such as heat waves and large storms, could have a devasting impact on global food production, plus supply chain disruptions occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine war, are further encouraging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to intensify its interventions aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Rice production impacted by adverse weather

According to a report by Reuters news agency last week, adverse weather across top rice suppliers in Asia, including the biggest exporter, India, is threatening to reduce the output of the widely consumed food staple.

The news agency reported traders and analysts as saying that while bumper crops and large inventories at exporters made rice to buck the trend of rising food prices, even as COVID-19, supply disruptions and more recently the Russia-Ukraine conflict made other grains costlier, over the past two years, inclement weather in exporting countries in Asia, which accounts for about 90 per cent of the world’s rice output, is likely to change the price trajectory.

Reuters quoted agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank, Phin Ziebell, as saying: “There is an upside potential for rice prices with the possibility of production downgrades in key exporting countries.

An increase in rice prices would add to already major challenges for food affordability in parts of the developing world.”

Specifically, the report stated that patchy rains in India’s grain belt, a heatwave in China, floods in Bangladesh and quality downgrades in Vietnam could curb yields in four of the world’s top five rice producers. An economist at the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Shirley Mustafa, was also quoted by the news agency as saying that “rice has remained accessible, even as overall food prices reached record levels earlier this year.

(But) we are now witnessing weather-related setbacks in some key rice producing countries, including India, China and Bangladesh, which could result in lower output if conditions don’t improve in the next few weeks.” Given that rice is the world’s most important food staple, analysts believe that a significant drop in output could stoke food inflation that is already near record highs.

Vegetable oil traders faced a similar situation a few months ago, when Indonesia announced that it was widening an export ban to include crude and refined palm oil, a development that led to a sharp increase in global prices.

Although, the Asian country, which accounts for a third of global edible oil exports, later lifted the ban, the uncertainty that the global economy faced while the ban lasted made many countries that are dependent on the importation of key agricultural commodities, to realise how vulnerable they are to external shocks.

However, given that since the 1980s the country had struggled to end its oil dependence by trying to boost agricultural productivity, Nigeria was not too severely impacted by the disruptions in global supply chains. Indeed, right from when CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, assumed office in June 2014, he has, far more than any of his predecessors, led the apex bank to devote a lot of resources to developing the country’s non-oil sector.

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme

For instance, CBN created the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), which analysts believe is clearly the apex bank’s flagship intervention programme in the agricultural sector. Launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015, the programme was designed by CBN to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers and processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and ensuring food price stability.

The specific objectives of the programme, according to CBN, include increasing banks’ financing to improve agricultural productivity by creating an ecosystem that drives value chain financing; reducing the nation’s food import bill through import substitution and enhanced domestic value addition; creating new generation of farmers through innovative financing to support smart agriculture; deepening financial inclusion and growing smallholder farmers from subsistence to commercial farming.

Agricultural commodities currently covered under the programme include cereals (such as rice, maize, wheat); cotton, roots and tubers (cassava, potatoes, yam, ginger); sugarcane; tree crops (oil palm, cocoa, rubber); legumes (soybean, sesame seed, cowpea); tomato and livestock (such as fish, poultry, ruminants). Commenting on the positive impact that ABP has had on the country’s agricultural sector and economy,

Emefiele, while speaking at the unveiling of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)’s mega rice pyramids in January, declared that the programme and other intervention initiatives of the apex bank were yielding significant results especially with regard to helping to reduce rice imports.

He said: “We are delighted that these efforts have yielded fruits in not just increasing the availability of rice, but also in moderating prices, reducing imports and increasing job creation in the country. For example, Thailand alone exported 1.3 million metric tonnes of rice to Nigeria in 2014.

“The ABP was launched in 2015 to curtail these imports, and since then, we have seen incremental reductions in rice imports from Thailand. By 2016, rice imports from Thailand had fallen to only 58,000 metric tonnes.

As of the end of 2021, they only exported 2,160 metric tonnes to Nigeria, thereby saving us foreign exchange and helping preserve jobs in Nigeria.”

The CBN governor further stated: “Beyond increasing our national output from about 5.4 million metric tonnes in 2015 to over nine million metric tonnes in 2021, we have also significantly improved the productivity per hectare of the smallholder farmer from about 2.4 metric tonnes per ha in 2015 to about five metric tonnes per ha in 2021.

“These expansions have not only made Nigeria the largest rice producer in Africa, but has also unlocked enormous private sector investment in the rice value chain as the number of integrated rice mills grew astronomically from six in 2015 to over 50 in 2021 with many more in various stages of completion.

Today, Nigeria’s milled rice matches the foreign rice in quality.” He noted that the success recorded in rice production made CBN to extend ABP to wheat and maize production.

The CBN governor said: “Taking a cue from our success in the rice value chain, we commenced the ‘Brown Revolution’ last year as our mantra for the transformation of the wheat value chain in Nigeria. Wheat is the third mostly consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice.

“It is estimated that we only produce about one per cent (63,000 mt) of the five to six million mt of wheat consumed annually in Nigeria. This enormous demand-supply gap is bridged with over $2 billion annual importation of wheat.

As a result, wheat accounts for the second highest food import bill in Nigeria, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange reserves. We have concluded the first major wet season wheat farming in Plateau State and planted over 100,000 hectares of wheat across 15 states in the 2021 dry season. This strategic intervention will herald progressive reduction in our wheat import bills over the coming years.”

In addition, he stated: “We also established a strategic maize reserve with the stock of maize submitted as loan repayment by our farmers. This will provide a buffer for price modulation for the poultry and feed mills nationwide.

A total of 241,656.76mt was aggregated in the 2020 wet and dry seasons, out of which 217,218.53 mt has been disposed to 18 millers and poultry farmers through the Poultry Association of Nigeria.

The programme was able to stabilise the poultry and livestock sectors during the pandemic and saved the industry and consumers over N10 billion in raw material costs.”

Increased disbursement

New Telegraph’s review of data obtained from CBN shows that with the Russia-Ukraine war disrupting supply chains and worsening global inflation, the apex bank has, in the recent months, ensured that disbursements under ABP are stepped up.

For instance, between April and June this year, CBN released a total of N61.53 billion for disbursement to farmers under the Programme.

Specifically, the communique issued at the end of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in May stated: “Between April and May 2022, the Bank released the sum of N57.91 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to 185,972 new projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the Programme to N1.01 trillion, disbursed to over 4.2 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.”

Similarly, the communique issued at the end of the committee’s meeting, in July partly read: “The committee reviewed the performance of the bank’s intervention programmes targeted at stimulating productivity in agriculture, manufacturing/ industries, energy/infrastructure, healthcare, exports and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Between May and June 2022, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the bank released the sum of N3.62 billion, as disbursements to 12 projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the programme to N1.01 trillion, to over 4.21 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. “

The bank also disbursed N3.72 billion to finance three (3) largescale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS). These disbursements brought the cumulative dis bursements under this Scheme to N744.32 billion for 678 projects in agro-production and agro-processing.”

This means that in the three-month period (April-June), the CBN released a total of N61.53billion for disbursement to farmers under the ABP.

Conclusion

With climate change impacting food production in most parts of the world and no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine war, analysts believe that CBN should be supported by the fiscal authorities to boost agricultural productivity in order to shield the economy from the looming global food crisis.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...